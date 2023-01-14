THE great divide when it comes to the question of solar farms in the Bathurst district was encapsulated neatly by one story and two letters this week.
The story was former long-time Orange councillor (and ex-mayor) Reg Kidd taking the long handle to those who advocate for renewable energy projects that they would never accept in their own backyard.
"If we said do this in Ku-ring-gai National Park or put wind turbines on Cronulla Beach or Bondi Beach, they'd say 'nah, nah, nah, we can't do that'," he said.
Mr Kidd is an Orange identity but the Western Advocate ran the story because one of the main thrusts of his argument - that finite prime farming land should be protected from renewable energy projects - has come up a number of times recently in opposition to proposed solar farms on Bathurst's northern and eastern outskirts.
"If we're serious about this [renewable energy projects], why not look at land that doesn't have good production?" he asked.
And it's a good point.
But as was pointed out in two subsequent letters to the Western Advocate, prime farmland in this district is regularly buried under cement and tar with barely a peep of protest.
It is curious, as one of the writers of letters to the Advocate said, that we don't mind good soil being used for housing sprawl (which will only increase as our population continues to boom), highways or car parks, but we consider a spread of solar panels placed above it to be an abomination.
When it comes to the thorny topic of renewable energy and care for the environment, though, hypocrisy and double standards are hard to avoid - from the person who leaves a trail of foul exhaust from their ageing petrol car as they drive to a climate change protest to the person who spends 11 months of the year genuinely fretting for the future of the planet and then hops in a polluting plane to fly to the other side of the world for an indulgent, not-in-any-way-sustainable holiday.
As will be admitted by even the most green of those on the green side of politics, nobody is completely pure.
If we get the timing of our energy shift wrong, though, purity won't be the problem. The problem will be the enormous power supply uncertainty that will follow.
Those solar farms that will be part of our power generation mix in the future will need to go somewhere - most of us would have to agree with that.
And the final locations, unfortunately, might not be to everyone's liking.
