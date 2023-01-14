TO BEE or not to bee? That is the question.
A question that - for Caro Lyn and Brett from Lazy Acres Bathurst Honey and Bee Services - is easy to answer; to bee.
The beekeeping duo have been buzzing about their craft for over five years, but this year, the bee season has been different than any other.
"It's been a crazy season this year," Caro Lyn said.
"We've had a late onset of spring and summer weather, so that's delayed the bees in their normal behaviour."
This change in bee behaviour has resulted in a larger amounts of swarms forming in the area, and having to be relocated.
"We're seeing a lot of swarming activity later in the season," Caro Lyn said.
"We get a lot of call-outs when bees become somewhere where they're a nuisance and where they're not where they're supposed to be.
"They get into walls and they get into native animal habitats and stuff like that and they become a real problem."
This can be especially problematic when swarms are formed in densely populated areas.
"We often get called when they come to places like kindergartens," Caro Lyn said.
"We've had some at the uni, the water park had a couple a few weeks ago."
Despite swarming bees being incredibly inconvenient, according to Caro Lyn, it's especially important that these swarms are correctly controlled.
"The best thing you can do for them is to put them into a managed place because they're not a native species to Australia and they impact the native habitats of our animals and they become feral colonies, and feral colonies promote disease," she said.
"If a swarm happens, we just come and box them up and take them away."
The proper containment of swarms is currently of critical importance, as an invasive parasite, the Varroa mite has entered Australia.
"We've got a Varroa mite emergency, it's a biosecurity problem that's come into Australia," Caro Lyn said.
"Australia was the only country in the world that had no Varroa mite, so we've been blessed for such a long time, but then there was an incursion at the port of Newcastle."
This incursion has resulted in a mass amount of bees having to be euthanised, leaving keepers of commercial hives and hobby beekeepers in the area completely devastated.
"It's created an emergency for NSW beekeepers, and our whole state is now zoned," Caro Lyn said.
Newcastle has been declared a red zone, and bee populations in that area have been completely eradicated, with no possibility of maintaining bees in the area for a minimum of five years.
"It's really important that when a swarm is seen, there's a lot of rules at the moment around how to move and relocate bees, and a lot of things that we have to do to comply with the Varroa mite emergency," Caro Lyn said.
"There's a lot of processes around alcohol washing to make sure there's no mite in those bees, and then have them moved and lodge their movement with the Department of Primary Industries."
Though hives can be managed with Varro mite, an outbreak of these mites would be devastating for Australia's honey industry.
"Hives can be managed with Varroa mite, it's done in other countries around the world, but it introduces chemicals into the honey, and Australia has the purest honey in the world because we don't have to do that," Caro Lyn said.
"We want to keep our honey as pure as it can be."
As well as ensuring the quality of the honey produced in Australia, containing the Varroa mite is essential for cultivating crops and balancing flora and fauna populations.
"Bees are pollinators, we need them for everything," Caro Lyn said.
"We need them for our food, we need them for pollinating our crops, our flowers, and for life to sustain on earth."
One way in which Brett and Caro Lyn from Lazy Acres are doing their part to maintain the bee population in the area, is by running beekeeping classes.
As well as this, Caro-lyn has been a part of incepting the Central West Women's Beekeeping Facebook group, which now has 130 members and is a way to educate women in the area on the joy of keeping bees.
"It's just something to do for the environment, and it's fun," Caro Lyn said.
