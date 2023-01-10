Western Advocate
Court

Brogan Black failed a drug test between Orange and Bathurst

By Court Reporter
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:13pm, first published 9:30am
The driver returned a positive drug test while travelling between Bathurst and Orange. File picture.

A provisional driver who failed a drug test when stopped between Orange and Bathurst told the police he was a regular drug user.

