Funding grant a boost for Oberon's fairways

The fairways at the Oberon Golf Club are set to be even better thanks to funding from the NSW Government.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole visited the club to provide the club with a Community Building Partnership (CBP) grant to drought proof the course.
"It's great to be able to support the club with CBP funding of $25,000," he said.
"This will allow the club to continue operating throughout any weather keeping the fairways perfectly manicured.
"We have experienced unprecedented rainfall in the region but that does not mean we should become complacent; drought will come again, and Oberon Golf Club will be prepared."
This announcement is in addition to Oberon Golf Club's new fairways mower which has been purchased thanks to a NSW Government Community Building Partnership grant of $50,000.
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 16,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
