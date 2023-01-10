FOR weeks now, Paul Toole has been advertising on the TV, in prime time.
Perhaps Paul Toole could clarify a couple of matters.
1. Does he mean that the money to pay for all those wonderful improvements and projects in the Bathurst electorate has already been allocated? Or will be allocated if the Coalition wins the next election?
2. Is he standing as an "independent"? Because nowhere in any of his advertisements does he mention "The National Party".
He only says "Authorised by Paul Toole Bathurst".
But now it does say, on the TV screen, "Paul Toole Member for Bathurst".
All politicians in government are "members", be they independent or belong to a particular party.
Remember the 2019 campaign, when it was reported in this newspaper that "Toole's campaign material puts party in small print".
Is he ashamed of being in The National Party? Or does he think that people are more likely to vote for him "Paul Toole" rather than "The National Party"?
Answers?
TV advertisements are not cheap, so who pays for these advertisements? It is you, the taxpayer.
Politicians get an "allowance" called "parliamentary entitlements" which is an allowance over and above their salary.
It is you, the taxpayer, who pays for the "parliamentary entitlements".
This covers advertisements of all kind - TV, radio, print - plus other entitlements.
In any print advertisements, you will see in small print at the bottom of the advertisement "funded using parliamentary entitlements".
