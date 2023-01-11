Learn French, German... even Zumba with the University of the Third Age

FROM investigating crime fiction to learning French, German or even Zumba, the University of the Third Age (U3A) has courses for everyone, and on January 18, you can enroll in as many classes as you want.
Open to anyone over 50, U3A is an organisation providing learning, creative and leisure opportunities in a friendly environment for people in their active retirement years.
U3A Bathurst's publicity officer, Peter Winter, said the group is about keeping members of the community active physically, mentally and socially.
Mr Winter said the Bathurst group is quite big, currently having over 300 members, and in the years prior to COVID had a membership of up to 450 members.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Funding grant a boost for Oberon's fairways
"It's a not for profit group, which costs $40 to join and is open to everyone over 50," he said.
Mr Winter said the modest membership fee is very affordable and, once paid, members can attend as many U3A courses as they like.
"One of the most popular courses is current affairs, though craft, music and other classes remain equally popular," he said.
The current affairs class will cover issues such as war, poverty and inequality, but course facilitator Stuart Pearson said it's not always heavy matters.
Mr Pearson said the group will also discuss lighter issues.
"Such as why rugby union is the best game in the world, or bringing back the Tasmanian Tiger," he said.
Mr Winter said that, in addition to traditional learning classes, there are also classes like Zumba and dancing. He personally loves the opportunity to take up classes which involve physical exercise.
"I love the table tennis," Mr Winter said.
ALSO MAKING NEWS: New car dealership proposed to set up shop alongside busy highway
"I find it covers all three areas, physical, social and mental. Not only are you getting out meeting people and improving your hand-eye coordination, it's mentally stimulating because you're keeping score, working out who served and things like that.
"It's fun."
Mr Winter also does philosophy, facilitated by Brian Sherman, which he said was a fun and interactive subject on topics of interest.
In fact, the class is so popular, Mr Winter said it attracts students from Orange who drive over just to attend.
"Brian Sherman is a brilliant facilitator," he said.
"He shares his worldwide travel experience; we are very fortunate to have someone like him, giving their time so freely."
ALSO MAKING NEWS: Bathurst Community Transport taken by surprise with donation
Mr Winter said, in addition to the many old favourites, U3A is also offering a host of new courses this year, including English Country Dance.
He said it is an on-your-feet, social class, and no partner is necessary, with sessions being held in the gymnasium at the Baptist Church from 10.30am until midday every Thursday morning.
"It's not strenuous and you don't need experience," he said.
Enrolment day is on January 18 at Bathurst Panthers, in the Panorama Room from 10am, with Mr Winter urging people to come early.
"That way you get the best options," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.