Learn French, German... even Zumba with the University of the Third Age

By Jacinta Carroll
Updated January 11 2023 - 1:21pm, first published 12:00pm
Publicity officer with U3A, Peter Winter, with the group's newsletter outlining its courses.

FROM investigating crime fiction to learning French, German or even Zumba, the University of the Third Age (U3A) has courses for everyone, and on January 18, you can enroll in as many classes as you want.

