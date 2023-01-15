THE Bathurst 12 Hour will return to Mount Panorama in recovery mode in just a few weeks, but one attraction might give the event the boost it needs post-COVID.
As an international GT race, the Bathurst 12 Hour helps to both continue the mountain's varied motor sport legacy and draw in a crowd of tourists looking to enjoy more than just the race itself.
One attraction planned for this year's event will be a visit from 2022 FIA Formula 1 ™ World Champions Oracle Red Bull Racing, the team bringing with it the double F1 title winning RB7, which will cut some laps at the mountain.
As well as the on-track sessions, the team and cars will be accessible to the public via their location in the Bathurst 12 Hour paddock, which is free to access for all ticketholders at the event.
Councillor Warren Aubin expects this alone will boost attendance at the Bathurst 12 Hour, which is slowly building back to its pre-pandemic glory.
"That's going to be pretty big," he said.
"If we remember back a few years ago, when Vodafone brought McLaren out with [Craig] Lowndes and [Jensen] Button; it was on a weekday and they got about 15,000 people out to see it. They came from everywhere.
"That will be one of the drawcards, to see that F1 car going round the track and the noise will be sensational, because they were a lot louder back in 2011 than they are now."
He is also hopeful that the return of more international teams and drivers will be another thing that brings GT racing fans to Bathurst for the three-day event.
"Last year, the 2022 event, COVID affected it badly because no internationals could get here because we still had the restrictions on when the cars had to be brought into the country," he said.
"We were still knocked around by COVID, but this year it should be wide open. The cars are already on their way out and there is plenty of them."
There will also be plenty of Australian teams and drivers contesting the race alongside the international contingent.
Numerous driver announcements are still to come, but some of those already confirmed include MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi, Bathurst legend Craig Lowndes, reigning Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen, and reigning DTM champion Sheldon van der Linde.
Cr Aubin said if a bigger crowd can be attracted to the event, it will provide a nice economic boost to the city and its businesses.
"It should be a fantastic event," he said.
The Bathurst 12 Hour race meeting will get under way at Mount Panorama on February 3, with the half-day endurance event to commence in the early hours of February 5.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
