Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Quality grid of Australia best and international stars are headed to Mount Panorama for Bathurst 12 Hour

By Newsroom
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:52am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The entry list for this year's hotly anticipated Bathurst 12 Hour has been finalised. Picture supplied

VALENTINO Rossi, Craig Lowndes, Shane van Gisbergen - they are three motor sport superstars but they won't be the only drawcards for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.