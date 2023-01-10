VALENTINO Rossi, Craig Lowndes, Shane van Gisbergen - they are three motor sport superstars but they won't be the only drawcards for this year's Bathurst 12 Hour.
The field for Australia's international endurance race has now been set with entries not only from across the country, but New Zealand, Germany, Hong Kong, Belgium and the United States all featured on a 28-strong entry list of GT3 and invited vehicles.
The race will again double as the opening round of the Intercontinental GT Challenge.
The 22-strong GT3 entries for the Mount Panorama epic include manufacturer representation from Mercedes-AMG, Audi, BMW, Porsche and Lamborghini.
The full entry list, including drivers, will be released closer to the event, but it has already been confirmed that Bathurst's Brad Schumacher and Grant Denyer will be amongst those taking on the enduro.
Nine Mercedes AMG GT3s are entered, the most of any single GT3 model in the 12 Hour's history, while BMW's M4 GT3 will make its Bathurst debut this February.
The field is headlined by an eight-strong GT3 Pro contingent which includes each of the defending 2022 race podium finishers: winners SunEnergy1 Racing, Craft-Bamboo Racing and Triple Eight Race Engineering.
The pair of BMW Team WRT entries will also contest for outright honours, while Audi will field an all-Pro entry in their bid for a record fourth 12 Hour win.
The exciting addition of Manthey EMA ensure the all-German battle for outright supremacy will continue to include a Porsche 911 GT3 R.
The Pro-Am category will also be fiercely competitive and includes another eight cars, including Grove Racing - who will partner with Earl Bamber Motorsport.
Triple Eight Race Engineering will field a Pro-Am entry alongside their professional class car, while Pro-Am will also be the home of the Scott Taylor Motorsport / Prostate Cancer Foundation squad headed by Lowndes.
Also notable among the Pro-Am entries is Hallmarc Racing and their Audi, with long-time owner-driver Marc Cini set to start a record 11th Bathurst 12 Hour race this year.
The Silver class has received six entries, including the lone Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the race.
A six-strong Invitational Class adds further variety to the field: a pair of the ever-popular MARC Cars Australia cars are entered, as is the KTM X-Bow GT2 fielded by M Motorsport and the Our Kloud - Up To 11 MotorSport Porsche 911 GT3 Cup Car.
Mark Griffith will enter his Mercedes-AMG GT4 in the category, while a wildcard and likely popular addition to the field will be the Sin R1 entered by the Daytona Sports Cars team, who previously contested the race on several occasions with a Daytona Coupe and a Dodge Viper.
The 2023 event, which runs from February 3-5, will be the 12th edition of the race as an international GT3 enduro.
