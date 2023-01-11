SHE'S the 14-year-old dragon who hopes to represent Australia - Haiydn Waldron is one of the most exciting emerging talents at the Bathurst's Pan Dragons.
It was three years ago that Waldron first decided to join the Bathurst Dragon Boat Club and since then she's already won a pair of national gold medals.
She's been selected as part of the Dragon Boats New South Wales junior state team again for 2023 and is also vying for a spot in an Australian Auroras crew.
So how did this teenager, who was named the Bathurst Pan Dragons' most improved paddler of 2022, get involved in the sport?
"My family started doing it and I just got into it. They went to races and I just joined in with them," Waldron said.
"I started in 2020.
"I think I just find it fun and it's more interesting than any other sport I've done because it's different to what you normally do. I used to play soccer and hockey."
But Haidyn not only followed her mother Jen and older siblings Caitlin and Jacob into trying out the sport. She quickly showed she had talent.
So when Dragon Boats NSW called for expressions of interest for 2022 state team selections, Waldron put her name forward.
In February it was confirmed she was part of the NSW junior crew to compete in the State versus State Competition at the 2022 Australian Championships.
It meant she headed to West Lakes in South Australia in April to compete in 500 metre and two kilometre pursuit events.
"It's 12 to 18 for the junior team, I was one of the younger rowers," she said.
"It was exciting and fun. We did good, we won all the races, so that was fun."
Having enjoyed and learned from that experience, Waldron once more put in an expression of interest for the 2023 junior team and once again she was selected.
This time she will be competing at Albury-Wodonga's Gateway Lake, the 26th edition of the Australian Championships to run from April 20-24.
It will not only mark her second time representing the state, but add to a Waldron family record at the venue too.
Her mother Jen and sister Caitlin both competed at the 2017 nationals at the same venue.
But before she gets her chance to paddle against crews from across Australia in Albury-Wodonga, Waldron has a packed schedule.
It not only involves training sessions at Chifley Dam, but upcoming regattas too.
"We missed a couple of weeks because the weather wasn't great, but we went out Sunday, go out on Tuesday and back out again on Thursday," Jen Waldron explained.
"We've got Canberra Regatta this weekend, she has her first training camp for state the following weekend, we are going down to Sydney for Chinese New Year the weekend after then there's the camp for the Auroras in Canberra.
"Yeah, it's busy," she added with a laugh.
When training with the Bathurst Pan Dragons, Waldron is working with older paddlers. It's something she enjoys.
"Sometimes I can't go as fast as I'd like too, but it's fun," she said.
"They were training on Sunday and she had a few 'Please keep it down a little bit Haidyn', they're like dying in the back of the boat," her mother Jen added.
The Waldron family forms part of an around 30-member group of Bathurst Pan Dragons, Jen Waldron saying it has been good to see numbers increase in recent years.
She first tried the sport in 2015.
"One of the girls I played soccer with did it. I happened to run into her at a garage sale and I said 'What are you doing?' and she said that she dragon boats," she said.
"I said 'Righto, next time you go out I'm coming with you'. So then I went out. I didn't even realise she did it, she used to paddle in summer and play soccer in winter.
"In the end I just went 'Yeah, nah, this is better than soccer'.
"Compared to what it was when I first started, I think we were lucky to have 20 members and we only just filled a dragon boat when we were going to races."
Now the Bathurst Pan Dragons have the numbers to venture beyond just regional events which don't have age restrictions.
But as well as catering for competitive paddlers from juniors through to seniors, those looking to take up the sport on a social level are also welcome to join the club as well.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.