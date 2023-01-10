BOWLERS are returning to Bathurst City Bowling Club after the Christmas break.
It was good to see the number two green full last Saturday.
Social bowls
Wednesday, January 4
Game one, rink nine: Kevin Miller and Brucie Rich teamed up well in their game against Nev Townsend and John Martin.
It was quite even for the first 10 ends, with Kevin and Bruce just a shot in front with the score on 9-8. Again, it was close with Nev and John a shot down 12-11 on the 14th.
There they faltered as Kevin and Bruce took all but the last end to win on 29-23.
Game two, rink 11: Pat Duff and Annette McPherson defeated Ray Noonan and Robert Keady with a final score of 24-17.
Shorty and Robert were up against it from the start, with Pat and Annette leading 10-nil after five ends.
After 15 ends, the gap had narrowed to five shots with the score 15-10. A five in the 19th end and two in the last brought up the 17 for Pat and Robert while Pat and Annette added nine.
Game three, rink 12: Ian Cunningham and Phil Murray beat Paul Rodenhuis and Trevor Kellock with a score of 25-19.
Ian pulled off some wicked shots, converting five or six down to one up for his team. In doing so, Ian and Phil were never headed.
After trailing 21-8 after 13 ends, Paul and Trevor fought back to be only four down in the 20th end.
However, those wicked shots of Ian ensured he and Phil won.
Game four, rink 13: Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson had Daniel Prasad as a swinger against Alby Homer and Jim Grives with Daniel.
After the sixth end, they were 5-all, but Denis' team won the next five ends and nine shots to take the score to 14-5.
After that, the scoring was quite even until the final score of 23-13 in favour of Denis, Barry and Daniel.
Saturday, January 7
EIGHTEEN ends were played so we could all take part in a novelty event organised by Mick and Susie Simmons at the end of play.
Game one, rink nine: Garry Hotham, Paul Rodenhuis and Arch Ledger had a narrow win over Alby Homer, Barry McPherson and Judy Rodenhuis with the final score of 18-16.
This was a close game throughout with scores level on 5-all, 13-all, 14-all and 16-all. It was only in the last end that Garry's team had a two to win the game.
Game two, rink 10: Another close game, this time when Paul Reece and Phil Murray beat Mick Simmons and Trevor Kellock with a 21-20 score.
Paul and Phil had the early lead, 9-2 after three ends. Mick and Trevor caught up to make it 11-all, then led 14-11 after 12 ends.
But Paul and Phil added 10 shots in the next three ends with Mick and Trevor adding six in the last three ends to fall short by a shot.
Game three, rink 11: Mick Hall and Bruce Rich defeated Bryan Bromfield and James Nau 16-11.
Mick and Bruce had a good run, losing only three shots in the first 13 ends, while they won 15.
Bryan and James came good in the last eight ends, adding eight.
Game four, rink 12: Kevin Miller and Anthony Morrissey defeated Ray Noonan and Chris Stafford with a score of 22-11.
While it was quite close with a score of 6-5 at the seventh end, Kevin and Anthony won 11 shots - including a six - to lead 17-6 at the 13th.
Game five, rink 13: Bob Lindsay, Jim Grives and John McDonagh had a 23-19 win over Ian Schofield, Ken Fulton and Bob Foster.
Bob's crew were away to a strong start when they had a 10-2 lead after five ends.
A five for Scoey's team brought them to being only one shot down, making it 12-11 after the 12th end.
However, Bob's team came back with a five to retake the lead which they held to the end.
Game six, rink 14: Susie Simmons, Annette McPherson and Louise Hall beat Denis Oxley, Daniel Prasad and Marg Miller 15-11.
This was close in the middle stages, with scores level on 7-all and 8-all. Susie's team won four ends and seven shots for a comfortable win.
The novelty event involved players using tiny kids indoor carpet bowls on the green. These bowls had a ferocious turn so a lot of grass had to be taken.
Qualifying rounds were held, then finals. Players had one shot only to get near the jack.
The overall winner was James Nau.
Thanks to Susie and Mick for arranging a fun activity and supplying the nibbles afterwards.
Bathurst Regional Council, as part of the NSW Seniors Festival, is inviting people to learn how to play lawn bowls.
It will run a session on Thursday, February 2, from 11am-1pm at the Greens on William.
Enjoy free lawn bowls and morning tea. It will be a fun way to meet new people and learn something new.
It is open to men and women. There is no cost but as numbers are limited it is essential to book.
Bookings and enquiries can be made by calling 6331 3187, with bookings to close on January 31.
The U3A Learn to Play Lawn Bowls lessons will resume on Friday, February 3, commencing at 4pm.
