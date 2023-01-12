Western Advocate

Federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King provides more positive signs about Great Western Highway upgrade money

Updated January 12 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 3:00pm
Forbes Shire councillors Maria Willis and Michelle Herbert, NSW Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway and federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King this week.

COMMONWEALTH money remains available for the duplication of the Great Western Highway and "it's a project that certainly is needed", the federal Infrastructure Minister says.

