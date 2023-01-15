WITH demand from clients increasing, Bathurst Community Transport is putting out a call for more volunteer drivers to help lighten the load.
Driving for Bathurst Community Transport is quite different from your typical volunteer opportunity.
It's a chance to meet new people, many with interesting stories and memories they're eager to share, all while getting to tour the countryside as you support people in need.
Bathurst Community Transport currently has 24 volunteers, but chief executive officer Kathryn Akre said more are needed to support the organisation's work.
"We rely on volunteers. We have increasing demand for community transport, particularly post-COVID, and the more the merrier," she said.
"We must be doing something right, because the average stay of volunteers is over 10 years."
Volunteer drivers provide assistance by picking up eligible clients from their homes and transporting them to appointments across the Central West and even to Sydney.
These can be medical appointments, recreational activities or even visits to family members.
There are also regular social outings that Bathurst Community Transport facilitates, usually occurring once a month.
While the organisation accepts volunteers of all ages and backgrounds, the volunteer driver role is particularly suited to retirees looking to keep active or give back to their community.
Ms Akre said there is an "instant reward" in volunteering with the organisation.
"We are allowing people to stay in their own home and have independence, so there's that sense of reward because you are helping those people. They couldn't have done it without community transport, so it's instant reward," Ms Akre said.
Volunteers with Bathurst Community Transport have nothing but kind words to say about the experience.
David Clark started volunteering for community transport in Young as he transitioned into retirement and, when he moved to Bathurst two years ago, continued with the local organisation.
He said he has always loved driving, which made community transport an ideal volunteering role, despite being very different from his 45-year career in IT.
"I love meeting people, plus I love driving, so that's two things where I'm able to help give back to the community," Mr Clark said.
He does a lot of trips to Orange with clients, but he also is quite fond of the Sydney trips and has done trips to Cowra and Dubbo when they've come up.
Fellow volunteer Jasmyn Ellis, who is also a retiree with a background in IT, does a lot of trips to Orange as well.
She has also helped with the social outings.
When she first retired, she was keen to get things done that she couldn't do while working a job, but after about a year she decided she it was time to get involved in volunteering.
Bathurst Community Transport was a great option for her, and she has found that everyone at the organisation is "accommodating and friendly".
She encouraged other people to consider giving Bathurst Community Transport a go if they're looking to take on some meaningful volunteer work.
"If you like people, and generally elderly people - that tends to be who we cater for - it's nice to meet them and talk to them and it's just helping them out," she said.
Bathurst Community Transport offers a lot of flexibility to its volunteers, with each one able to determine how much time they want to give and where they will drive to.
"It's flexible in terms of where you go and when you go. You can say, 'I only want to drive to Orange', or you can be happy to drive wherever," Ms Akre said.
"Most of our vehicles you can drive on a C class licence, so a normal licence."
Volunteers will receive regular training and support to help them in the role.
Ms Akre said a volunteer information session will be held on February 21 at 2pm at Bathurst Community Transport's new premises, located at 16 Vale Road.
People can RSVP to that event by calling 6331 3322.
Anyone unable to attend is welcome to call the organisation to inquire about volunteering opportunities.
