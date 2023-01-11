WHEN Claudia McLaren turned out for her first training session in Queensland last year one of her team-mates asked if she'd ever played rugby before - she soon found out the answer was not only yes, but the new recruit was a huge talent.
McLaren went from being an unknown quantity to now be working with the Queensland Reds training squad and hoping to make the final cut for their Super W team.
She has proved what her Bathurst Bulldogs and Central West team-mates from seasons past already knew - McLaren is a rugby gun.
"When I turned up to my first training one of the girls asked if I'd played rugby before. I was like 'Oh, this is great'," McLaren said.
"It was hilarious, we still laugh about it now."
It will provide the pair with even more laughs should McLaren get named in the final Queensland Reds Super W squad in early February.
While an injury setback - McLaren's been in a moonboot after tearing cartildige off her ankle - means she's not overly confident of making the final cut, she is still enjoying training with the squad.
"I still don't know the plan for that [ankle] and what it means, I still have to see a specialist, but that's been a bit crappy after the year I had," she said.
"It's not the best of timing leading up to the team being decided, but we'll see what happens.
"Everyone you are beside are awesome players so you learn so much from them and the coaches as well. I just sort of stand there with my eyes open so wide."
After being one of the star performers for the Bathurst Bulldogs side which won the 2021 Ferguson Cup and being named the Country Championships player of the tournament that same season, last year McLaren headed north to Queensland.
The fleet-footed back was still keen to continue her rugby union and ended up joining Brisbane's Easts Rugby Club.
They competed in the Queensland Women's Premier competition, the equivalent to NSW's Jack Scott Cup.
"So I live in Victoria Point in Queensland, it's quite out of the way, so that was probably the closest club going towards the city really," McLaren said.
"My sister played at UQ and my dad coached at Sunnybank so I thought I'd just go somewhere that no-one really knows me. I just turned up randomly one night and we had a successful year which was really cool.
"It was a massive step up, it was 15s every weekend and I was like 'Oh my gosh, what is this?'. The Easts girls had won the last two premierships as well, so there was a lot of talent in the team.
"They had a lot of players who had been involved in the Reds, last year and historically as well, playing alongside me. Playing alongside Shannon Parry [Wallaroos captain] was the coolest thing ever, getting to sit next to her on the bus going to play a grand final at Suncorp was surreal.
"It was a huge step up in competition and physicality, I came off with concussion one weekend, I got a lot more bruises and scratches and stud marks, that's for sure."
As McLaren indicated, Easts made the grand final. While it was rivals Bond University who won the decider, the Bathurst talent still had a season to remember.
She was named Easts' best back for her efforts at outside centre and also caught the eye of representative selectors. McLaren was named in the Queensland City South side which took on Queensland Country.
Though the former NSW Country player said it felt "a bit bizarre" representing a City outfit and that she was used at inside centre, she enjoyed the match which her side won.
There were others who enjoyed seeing her in action too.
"I played that game and the Reds coaches were there and a few weeks later - I missed the phone call actually - I was asked to train with the squad over the summer," McLaren said.
"There's been no off-season, I've been training harder than I probably did during the season, and once again another step up training alongside people who have just come back from the World Cup."
After a small Christmas-New Year break, McLaren returned to training with the squad this week.
Due to her ankle injury it was on a rehabilitation program, but she's still crossing her fingers she'll make the final cut.
