Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Claudia McLaren's hoping to make Queensland Reds' final Super W squad

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 11 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst rugby talent Claudia McLaren enjoyed a big debut season with Easts and is currently part of the Queensland Reds training squad. Picture by Easts Rugby Union

WHEN Claudia McLaren turned out for her first training session in Queensland last year one of her team-mates asked if she'd ever played rugby before - she soon found out the answer was not only yes, but the new recruit was a huge talent.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.