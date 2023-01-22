Western Advocate

Macquarie Medi Spa's Karla McDiarmid navigating low rental vacancies for staff

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
January 23 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Macquarie Medi Spa director Karla McDiarmid struggling to find accommodation for new staff who want to move to Bathurst. Picture by Amy Rees

IN addition to facing the challenges of staff shortages, some Bathurst business owners are now trying to navigate the extremely low rental vacancy issue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.