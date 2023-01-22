IN addition to facing the challenges of staff shortages, some Bathurst business owners are now trying to navigate the extremely low rental vacancy issue.
Macquarie Medi Spa director Karla McDiarmid, like most other business owners, has been doing her best to manage staff shortages.
To combat this issue, she has been trying to employ people from outside of Bathurst, and now the problem she is facing is finding them a place to rent.
"We've got a girl who's wanting to move for love, she's applied for a job here, but there's nowhere for her to rent ... she's got nowhere to live," Ms McDiarmid said.
"We've been in the process of [organising] overseas visa workers, but how are they going to get somewhere to live when they do get to Australia.
"We've got the shortage of staff, you can't grow your business, you can't pay your bills, you're not making an income, so you need to find people."
Due to the majority of Ms McDiarmid's staff being female, and many having children, most of them can't work full-time.
Due to these shortages, Ms McDiarmid said many of their services have long wait times, and some treatments aren't even available at the moment.
"For us, we want to grow, but we're turning away clients everyday," she said.
In the 32 years that director of Raine and Horne Bathurst Matt Clifton has been in the real estate industry, he said typically there's waves in vacancy rates.
However, rental vacancies have been at a critical low for the last 12 to 18 months, according to Mr Clifton.
"Our vacancy is sitting at about 0.9 percent. A good balance between supply and demand is around 2.5 percent," he said.
"Once you get over 2.5 percent there's an oversupply of property and ... once you get below that, there's an under supply and more demand and therefore that puts upward pressure on rent.
"At the moment when you're sitting at under one percent, obviously that's a pretty critical situation and we've been in that situation for over 12 months, which is quite unusual for Bathurst."
Mr Clifton said there's a number of factors he believes are contributing to the shortage, and it's more than just the after-effects of COVID.
In addition to the population growing, Mr Clifton said there's been a lack of forward planning in terms of land availability, which has played a role in the critically low vacancies.
"Availability of land for development means that part of that developed land will be taken up by owner/occupiers and part of that would be taken up by investors. And obviously investors have property available for tenants to rent," Mr Clifton said.
Bathurst Regional Council director environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said council is aware of the low vacancy issue and has regular discussions with the Bathurst Business Chamber on a range of matters, including supply and support to the construction sector.
"Increasing the supply of housing in general will help provide more housing for rental, although the nexus between housing availability and rental price is unclear," Mr Southorn said.
"Council is working towards that goal by encouraging developers to act on existing subdivision approvals, reviewing development controls for infill residential development and with construction of council's Windy 1100 subdivision about to commence.
"However, it is acknowledged that housing supply alone is insufficient to directly influence the availability of rental properties and council is working with other levels of government on how to better deliver a greater proportion of affordable housing to assist in attracting essential workers and reduce rental stress and homelessness."
