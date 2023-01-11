Eglinton Oval to get new fence thanks to $42,000 upgrade

THE old wooden fence around Eglinton Oval is set to be a thing of the past thanks to a $42,000 grant from the state government.
The entire Eglinton community will benefit from the oval's upgrade, made possible through the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the old wooden fence has become an eye sore and a safety hazard, with broken logs protruding onto the oval and rotting wood lacking structural integrity.
"This is fantastic news for the Eglinton community who use this oval daily," he said.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and safer oval that will keep the kids using the oval for sport safe."
Mayor Robert Taylor said this will be a positive addition to the much-loved facility.
"Eglinton Oval is a popular place for the local community to get together to play and train for sports, exercise and relax," he said.
"I would like to thank Paul Toole and the state government for the funding, which will improve both the look and usage of the space."
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009. Applications for the 2023 Program will open in May.
"I congratulate all the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing how these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area," Mr Toole said.
