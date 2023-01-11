Western Advocate

Eglinton Oval to get new fence thanks to $42,000 upgrade

Updated January 11 2023 - 3:47pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NEW FENCE: Bathurst Mayor Robert Taylor and Member for Bathurst Paul Toole inspecting the old fence.

THE old wooden fence around Eglinton Oval is set to be a thing of the past thanks to a $42,000 grant from the state government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.