DYLAN Newton's life changed the moment he found skateboarding, and now he is on a mission to change the lives of others.
The first step on this journey will take place on Saturday, January 14, where Mr Newton is hosting a free Skate Expo and Competition in conjunction with Surf Skate N Street.
The expo is all about teaching young children the basics of skating, as a means to ensure they keep their minds and bodies active.
"It's a way for them to get out and be active," Mr Newton said.
"If the skate park is full of kids, then that's more kids who aren't just sitting at home on video games or being influenced by social media."
Though Mr Newton and several other experienced skaters will be at the Bathurst Skatepark in the early hours of the morning to set up for the event, the official start time isn't until midday.
"Around 12pm, we will start for maybe two or three hours when the kids come down, and we've got helmets and boards and stuff like that, and we'll teach them the basics, of how to push and get them interested in skating," Mr Newton said.
"After that there will be an amateur competition for if the kids really pick it up and they can compete in a little competition.
"After that is when the older kids will jump in and show everyone what you can skate like with more experience."
These experienced skaters will also be participating in a competition, with prizes available for those who place in first, second and third.
Being able to teach children about the benefits of skateboarding is a cause that is very important to Mr Newton, especially after overcoming many difficulties in life.
"I was in a very dark place before ... I started skating, and it doesn't matter what kind of mood you're in, you could be happy, sad, or angry," he said
"But if you go skating, you might come off 50 times before you land that trick you're trying to land, but when you do land it, there's no explanation, it's just the best feeling."
The desire and drive to achieve anything you set you mind to, is a message that Mr Newton feels can apply to all areas of life.
"When you land something it's an accomplishment, and you can take that further into other aspects of your life, because no matter how many times you stuff up, you can always reach your goals," he said.
"I've gone down to a backpack and the clothes on my body that many times in my life from poor decisions but you can always build it back up if you keep trying and don't give up."
Though there will be helmets and skateboards provided on the day, Mr Newton urged anyone coming along to bring their own equipment if possible.
"If you can bring your own board and helmet, we do have some stuff but it is limited because this is the first time we're doing this anything like this," he said.
Mr Newton also thanked Surf Skate N Street for their involvement in the event.
"We couldn't have done it without them," he said.
