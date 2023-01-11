IZAAK Scott's new year has got off to the best start possible after he claimed the Margaret Court Cup under 14s doubles crown in Albury.
The rising Meadow Flat player and Scots All Saints College student formed a nigh-unstoppable duo alongside Sydney player Oliver Lam on the grass courts at Albury, dropping just a single set in the round robin event.
Scott, 13, and Lam were built up strongly throughout the Australian Junior Tour Premier 250 event, starting with a tough 7-6(3), 2-6, 10-5 success before going through the rest of the competition untouched.
They won their remaining matches 7-5 6-3, 6-2 6-0 and 6-3 6-2 to rack up a strong haul of points towards a Junior Tour Masters bid at the end of the season.
Scott and Lam have played doubles together before last week's success, and they'll hope their partnership strengthens further and that there will be much more success to be found during future events throughout the year.
Scott's mother, Lynda, said it was a thrill to see her son's hard work on the court pay off.
"It was really exciting to watch. Izaak's done so well. This was his maiden title, and he hadn't won a title on the junior tour before. It's nice to see him getting recognition for his hard work," she said.
"He came back to tennis around three years from a two year break, after playing other sports, and then around two years ago he started playing in tournaments.
"His first tournament was at Parkes in January 2020 at Parkes. It was really hot that whole week, and Izaak played a gruelling match in the heat, and I remember asking him after that 'Is this what you want to do?', because it was a good acid test, and he said 'Yes it is'.
"Oliver and Izaak compliment each other really well and they help each other shine."
Scott also recently claimed the Bathurst Carillon City Tennis Club's A grade singles title in November, and continues to further his game in the club's Thursday night doubles competition.
Albury's effort continues a great run of results that Scott has built up in his six months of coaching with Mark Wilkinson.
