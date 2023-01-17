THE NSW Government has been urged to sort out the "missing middle" of its ambitious Great Western Highway duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba and "deliver it within the next term of government".
While the government has so far concentrated on the benefits to drivers in arguing the case for the multi-billion dollar upgrade, it has received support from a different angle.
The NSW Farmers Association's business, economics and trade spokesman Andrew Martel says farmers are frustrated by the hold-ups in the improvement of what he says is a vital freight link - and he has support from Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor.
Mr Martel's comments came after the federal Infrastructure Minister Catherine King confirmed last week that the Commonwealth's more than $2 billion in funding "remains on the table" for the east and west sections of the highway upgrade, but she would like to see the entire project planned and funded before the money was released.
The middle section of the upgrade, a proposed tunnel from Blackheath to Little Hartley, has NSW Government funding committed but looks unlikely, at this stage, to receive federal funding.
"We were calling for upgraded road and rail back in 2019, and here we are again approaching another [NSW] election and we've still got political issues stalling progress," Mr Martel said.
"Secure freight corridors are essential for the agriculture sector to ensure the delivery of fresh produce to the domestic and international markets, and the Great Western Highway is central to achieving supply chain efficiency.
"While we welcome the minister's confirmation that the $2 billion commitment from the Federal Government remains in place, it's only for the beginning and end sections, which is useless without that middle connection."
At a press conference held last week about Newell Highway funding, Ms King said the entire Great Western Highway corridor from Lithgow to Katoomba "needs to be planned out so that we're ensuring that when we start the project, we actually finish it rather than trying to build it in sections".
But she confirmed that the Federal Government's $2 billion for the east and west sections of the duplication remained on the table.
Mr Martel said Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed agricultural output from the NSW Central West Slopes and Plains region was close to $2 billion per annum.
He said significant investment to deliver upgraded modern carriageways and rail corridors from western NSW through to the eastern markets and ports was essential.
"What farmers and rural communities expect to see is our state and federal governments sort these differences of opinion out and get on with the upgrades we need," he said.
"There's enormous economic potential for the state and the nation in agriculture, but to realise it we need to get our produce to consumers.
"It is critical that the NSW Government commit to adequate funding to deliver the improvement in the middle - be it a tunnel or road upgrade - and deliver it within the next term of government."
Bathurst mayor Cr Taylor said the NSW Farmers Association was "dead right" in its concerns about the suitability of the Great Western Highway as a freight link.
"It's the main thoroughfare to the Central West and that road needs to be maintained to the best ability," he said.
"When there are landslides and landslips, we're buggered."
A landslip near Blackheath mid-last year closed the Blue Mountains rail line, while a landslip near Mount Victoria in mid-2021 reduced the highway to a one-lane road with alternating stop-slow conditions.
Cr Taylor said a lot of money had been spent over a lot of years upgrading the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane and the Hume Highway between Sydney and Melbourne.
"They did those main thoroughfares, but they forgot about going west, which supplies all the produce to the cities," he said.
He said the Great Western Highway did not just need to be upgraded, but, crucially, it also needed to be maintained "as a first-class facility".
Cr Taylor did say, however, that he sympathised with the federal and state governments in recent times because the damage to roads due to flooding had caused new, much more immediate priorities in terms of infrastructure.
Bathurst transport industry stalwart Graeme Burke said last year that a Great Western Highway tunnel in the Blue Mountains was "probably the number one project anywhere in NSW that needs to be done".
