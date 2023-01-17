Western Advocate

NSW Farmers Association's Andrew Martel urges progress on Great Western Highway upgrade

January 18 2023 - 4:30am
The Great Western Highway near Lithgow and (inset) NSW Farmers Association's business, economics and trade spokesman Andrew Martel.

THE NSW Government has been urged to sort out the "missing middle" of its ambitious Great Western Highway duplication from Lithgow to Katoomba and "deliver it within the next term of government".

