Western Advocate

Army of volunteers needed for Bathurst's first international cross country championship

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
January 15 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jen Arnold and Stephen Jackson, at Mount Panorama, where the event will be held.

BATHURST will hit the world stage when the best of the best come to the city to compete in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships next month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.