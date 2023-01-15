BATHURST will hit the world stage when the best of the best come to the city to compete in the World Athletics Cross Country Championships next month.
But to ensure the event runs smoothly, an army of volunteers is needed to assist on the ground over the event's three days from February 17 to 19 at Mount Panorama.
Stephen Jackson, the Local Organising Committee manager for the event, said 300 volunteers would be required.
He said the event has been years in the making and is a real coup for the city.
"It's been delayed twice due to the pandemic, so it has been planned for a couple of years," he said.
"World Athletics out of Monaco are putting it on and Athletics Australia are part of that, bringing cross country from around the world to Bathurst.
"It's a pretty huge event ... massive, really. They are talking about millions of people watching it on television from around the world.
"Internationally, they have 520 elites from around the world all coming in for this race, which is right at the top of the list."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mr Jackson said organisers are looking for volunteers - ideally for two groups: those who have technical expertise and those who are just able to assist during the event.
"We are looking for people with technical expertise such as drug control, timing and accreditation, all that type of stuff, and then general volunteers who can help with things such as team liaison, organising at the venue, pointing people in the right direction, doing accreditation and even assisting with events in the town itself," he said.
Mr Jackson said there will be much more than just the sporting event itself.
"We've got a week of various events, with bands and shops involved in competitions.
"There's a big treadmill coming into town in the Armada Shopping Centre where people can run at the pace [of the event].
"If anyone can stay on it for 10 seconds, they are doing very well.
"That's due in the week before the actual event," he said, adding anyone can have a go.
Mr Jackson thanked volunteers who have already signed up.
"We've already got just over 200; we're hoping for another 100 - so 300 in total.
"I got a bunch overnight after I got in touch with all my parkrun and Mount Panorama Punish people and a lot put their hand up, which is great.
"I need those with technical expertise in various areas to contact me so we can get them into the appropriate spot, but for others who want to help out, they can put their name down at the World Cross Country website."
As a bonus, he said all volunteers who come on board will receive $500 worth of accessories from ASICS, including a rain jacket, long-sleeve T-shirt, knit full zip, knit track pants, woven shorts, cap, socks, ASICS shoes and drawstring bag.
"It's pretty awesome, but when you think about it, it's a worldwide event we're hosting. It's pretty huge," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.