BATHURST'S Majellan is not the only bowling club in the region that is getting a spruce up.
While the Majellan recently had a repaint and got new carpet in the lead-up to its 50th anniversary, there are even more ambitious plans for the only bowling club in the Blayney shire.
The news that the Millthorpe Bowling Club was successful in applying for a $207,549 grant under round five of the NSW Government's Stronger Country Communities Fund was music to club president Darrel Ryan's ears.
"This is the start of progress here at the club," he said.
"We exist for the community, so everything that we do is for the community."
He said the grant would fund some of the biggest changes to the club since the top green was opened in the 1970s.
Works planned include the demolition of an asbestos shed; the construction of a new deck area and shade cloth where the old shed stood; a new disabled access toilet inside the club; and the excavation and concreting of a disabled car parking space and pedestrian walkways to eliminate trip hazards.
Mr Ryan said the decking would be the biggest improvement.
"We can finally remove that old asbestos machinery shed that used to house the old push mowers," he said.
"That will be a great area that will look over the bottom green and visitors will be able to enjoy the afternoon sun."
He said the challenge for the club will be the same as that faced by anyone embarking on a major building project: finding tradies.
"We're not sure when work will commence because the original project manager is too busy," he said.
"As we all know, all the builders are that strapped at the moment it may be a case of booking in separate people and waiting for our turn.
"The decking and toilet area will need to have final council approval, but things like the car park and the concreting, we may be able to pull that together ourselves."
Deputy Premier Paul Toole said Millthorpe Bowling Club "is run by the community for the community and these upgrades will allow every member of the township to access and utilise the facilities".
"Clubs like this are the heartbeat of communities such as Millthorpe where locals come together to socialise and celebrate special events," he said.
