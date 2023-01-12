THE summer weather is finally starting to shine, but with the heat, comes the possibility that unwanted visitors will start to rear their scaly heads.
Jake Hansen, the owner and operator of Orange Snake Service, and the only licensed snake catcher in the area, has promptly urged Central West residents to be on the look out for the slithery creatures.
"We're finally starting to get some real summer weather ... and these hot days are when I get the most calls about snakes being inside or in close proximity to people's homes," he said.
During these extremes in temperature, snakes are likely to seek refuge in the comfort of cool homes, or shaded areas, to avoid being out during the heat of the day.
"Snake activity levels are reliant on ambient temperatures, but on the really hot days like what we're having now, they're sort of restricted to only being active in the morning and in the evening," Mr Hansen said.
"The middle of the day is just way too hot for them to be out and exposed, so they're usually going to lay low during the heat of the day."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
This adds another layer of complication to the situation, as more people tend to be out and about during early morning and late afternoon hours.
Despite the current climate increasing the chances of a snake encounter, Mr Hansen said that the best way to combat the situation is all dependent on the circumstances.
"If you're in town and you're surrounded by houses and there's children about, and dogs, and other pets ... even though snakes can live in urban environments, it's probably not ideal for either snake or people," he said
"So in that case the best thing I would say is to bring any pets inside, keep a safe distance but still maintain a set of eyes on the snake, and call your local snake catcher.
"If you're out of town ... you can just allow the snake to pass through, which is usually what they're doing, and most of the time you're probably not going to see that snake ever again.
"But if you are a little bit concerned that the snake is hanging around for a little bit longer than is expected ... or if you do have dogs or children, then you do have the option of enlisting the hands of a snake catcher."
According to Mr Hansen, the most important way to remain safe around snakes, is by remaining rational.
"Snakes are just a normal part of life," he said.
"They're around and you can potentially see them anywhere, so just be sensible."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.