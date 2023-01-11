WHEN Lachie Hooper was growing up in Bathurst he dreamed of playing rugby for the NSW Waratahs.
Having captained the NSW Under 18 team last season, the emerging lock was destined to achieve his lifelong dream.
In the past few years, however, Hooper's dream started to evolve. Instead of running around in a sky blue jumper, he was wearing a blue and gold jersey. And he was playing alongside older brother Tom.
The 18-year-old's new dream was solidified when he was shown around the ACT Brumbies facilities on a visit to Canberra in 2022.
Hooper has since signed a development contract with the franchise and has spent six weeks in the build up to Christmas training alongside Tom, an emerging star in his own right.
Currently a member of the Elite Development Squad, Hooper's focus is to knuckle down and join his older brother in the Super Rugby side.
"Being from NSW, when you're young you always think about playing for your state," Hooper said.
"I came down here a week before I made the decision. The boys around here, the atmosphere was so good, I couldn't say no.
"It would mean the world to us to play for the Brumbies together. We are three years apart so one year off from being able to play together through school. If we were able to do it at the Brumbies would be a dream come true."
The age gap prevented the Hoopers from playing rugby together throughout their teenage years in Bathurst, but that didn't stop them from engaging in a number of heated battles.
Whether it be intense games of rugby in the backyard of their family home or one on one boxing fights, the duo were always looking to prove who was the bigger man.
Unsurprisingly, Tom, three years Lachie's senior, typically came out on top.
"We never really played tackle because we were three years apart so I was always bigger," Tom said. "It would have been a bit unfair, I didn't want to injury him.
"We had a couple of dust ups with the boxing gloves. He's left-handed, I'm right-handed so we used to share the boxing gloves and sort it out in the backyard.
"Dad used to say no fighting inside, which didn't mean no fighting. It just meant take it out the backyard and sort it out. It was a typical country upbringing."
While Lachie Hooper has arrived in Canberra determined to emulate his brother's success, Tom has his own motivations this off-season.
The 21-year-old was forced from the field in the 17th minute of the Super Rugby semi-final with a shoulder injury and later underwent surgery.
The Brumbies went on to lose the match by one point, leaving a bitter taste in the mouth's of all involved.
Hooper's primary goal this season is to lead the side back to the finals, but he also has his eye on an individual accolade in 2023.
"I'd be lying if I said playing for the Wallabies wasn't one of my goals," Tom said.
"The short-term goal is to cement a starting spot in the Super Rugby team and make sure the Brumbies have a good year.
"I was pretty disappointed and gutted with how we finished last year. I feel like we're building nicely in pre-season and challenging each other."
The Hoopers both play lock and blindside flanker.
That has fuelled the competitive fire within each of them as Tom looks to maintain his status on the pecking order.
For Brumbies assistant coach Laurie Fisher, the presence of the brothers is a sign the franchise is doing something right.
"It's always been a great environment here," Fisher said. "People enjoy coming here, people get better here. People come here and become Wallabies and get the most out of their careers.
"If an elder brother comes here and makes progress in our environment, it's a natural progression. If you've got siblings they will come and follow a similar pathway. We've got a track record of being competitive and being successful so why wouldn't you want to come?"
