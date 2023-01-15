A refresh for a jewel in the crown of Bathurst's heritage buildings

A JEWEL in Bathurst's crown of historic buildings is undergoing a facelift.
The scaffolding is up and painters are at work at one of the city's oldest buildings, the Catholic Chancery in George Street.
Mark Ryan from Tablelands Painters, who is working on the job, said it would take about three weeks to complete the work, which will see the building painted externally.
He said preparation was the key when working on heritage projects.
"Preparation is always important, but especially with heritage buildings. It just makes the paint last longer," he explained.
He said it was an honour to work on such a magnificent building and admire the craftmanship of years gone by.
"I love going past when the job is done and knowing I worked on it.
"I tell the kids when we drive past [that] I worked on that. I love making [an older] building shine."
Vicar General and Dean of the Cathedral, Fr Paul Devitt, said the work was part of the building's normal maintenance and was done with some assistance of funding from Bathurst Regional Council's Bathurst CBD Main Street Improvement Fund.
He said the 1886 building had a proud history and was originally built for Patrician Brothers who taught nearby.
"It used to be the brothers' house; the building next door was their school that had been built on the original site of St Michael's Church, the first Catholic church in Bathurst," he said.
"The brothers ran a school here for years and this was their residence. The building was also used for teaching and a boarding house for boarding students from the school."
St Patrick's School for boys and Monastery was operated on the Chancery building from 1884 to 1924 by the Patrician Brothers and the De La Salle Brothers from 1929 to 1962.
A famous ex-student of these times was Ben Chifley.
Fr Devitt said many of the building's original rooms have been made into smaller rooms to accommodate different needs.
Today, the building is used for many purposes. The top floor holds archives belonging to the diocese, and downstairs the Bishop of Bathurst Michael McKenna has his office.
The newer buildings, which are also connected, house the Chancery office which runs the diocese (as opposed to the parish).
Fr Devitt said about 15 to 20 people work in the building along with a number of volunteers. The building also is the production site for the paper the Catholic Observer.
Fr Devitt said the refurbishment work is like-for-like, meaning the building will look exactly the same but will be fresher, with identical paint colours being used as per the heritage and conservation requirements.
He said the Chancery is a beautiful building which the diocese is proud to own.
"We are aware that Bathurst is such an historical town, and if you own an historical building it is your responsibility for the upkeep of the building, for the town. "
He said the Diocese is very conscious of that and it can be seen in the work it has undertaken in the restoration of the Cathedral, as well as other buildings, including one in Mitre Street.
