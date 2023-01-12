A TOURIST attraction south of Bathurst that closed almost a year ago does not yet have a reopening date.
Abercrombie Karst Conservation Reserve, south of Trunkey Creek on the road between Bathurst and Crookwell, features walking tracks, campgrounds and the Abercrombie Caves.
The site was closed to visitors in early February last year due to what National Parks and Wildlife Service area manager Angela Lonergan said was probably "the worst flooding in 70 years" and the anticipation then was that it would be off-limits until around June.
"The pedestrian bridge across the creek was damaged by the floodwaters removing some of the decking," she said at the time.
"Electrical cables for automatic lighting systems inside the cave have been washed away."
In an update on the situation, an NPWS spokesperson this week said a second flood had also caused damage to Abercrombie Caves last year.
"Work to assess and repair infrastructure including access tracks, lighting systems, bridges and signage is ongoing," the spokesperson said.
"The current closure affects the entire site, including walking tracks, campgrounds, caves and trails."
The spokesperson said the closure "will be extended until work is completed and the site is safe for visitors", but did not provide a date for when that work is expected to be completed.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The spokesperson said visitors should monitor the NPWS alerts website for up-to-date information on opening and closures.
The NPWS alerts website currently lists the closure of the Abercrombie Karst Conservation Reserve as applying until Friday, March 31, 2023.
The other caves attraction in the greater Bathurst region, the Jenolan Caves precinct, has had a tough time in recent years.
It has been affected by fires and then floods and remains closed due to Transport for NSW's closure of the Two Mile Road - the only vehicle access to the site.
It hasn't been all bad news for Jenolan, though: the NSW Government recently announced $30.7 million in funding for the precinct and a five-year draft masterplan has been released for public comment, which includes a commitment by the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust to undertake a feasibility study for aerial access to the site.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.