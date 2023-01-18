A SOFALA swimming spot is on the to-do list for an Americana-infused musical duo who will be in Bathurst soon for a meaningful show.
Corn Nut Creek - vocalist and fiddle player Danielle Vita and vocalist and banjo player Tanya Bradley - will be performing at the Victoria's Little Alberts venue for the first time, but it won't be their first visit to the city.
"We actually visited Bathurst a few years ago soon after Danielle had moved to Australia," Ms Bradley said.
"We went with our families on a holiday all together and took our young kids to various farmgates and for pony rides.
"Our favourite collective memory was taking our kids to a local farm to feed all the animals.
"We had a really gorgeous time in Bathurst. Danielle's husband's grandparents actually owned several pubs in Bathurst, so we were interested in visiting one of them that still stands."
While on the road, the pair "always love to walk around town and visit the local shops - especially the op shops", Ms Bradley said.
"We always love to check out what's on offer at the bakeries and cafes and bring home some goodies that we can't find where we live.
"We also are really keen to have a swim at Wallaby Rocks [the swimming spot on the Turon River west of Sofala] if it's warm enough."
Corn Nut Creek's show at the Victoria, billed as Women In Song, will feature Bathurst's Smith and Jones and Millthorpe's Genni Kane.
"The concept of celebrating and lifting up other female musicians and songwriters has always been really important to us since the start of our project," Ms Bradley said.
"Both Smith and Jones and Genni Kane are all artists that we have a great deal of respect for and we feel connected to them through our collective experience and through their beautiful songs that speak to us.
"We've been talking for a while about coming out to Bathurst to collaborate with them and put a performance together and we are so thrilled to finally make it happen."
And in terms of a difference (if any) between country and city audiences?
"Country audiences seem to be more open and interested in learning about different styles of music," Ms Bradley said.
"We also find that they tend to listen more intently and are even more keen to come chat to us after the show.
"All of our songs have connections to nature which tend to be more relatable for those living in the country."
Corn Nut Creek will perform at Little Alberts at the Victoria Bathurst on Friday, February 3.
