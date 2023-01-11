A FIRE that started by the side of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange late this afternoon is now out, the Rural Fire Service says.
NSW Rural Fire Service Operational Officer with the Chifley Lithgow team, Brett Taylor, said the call came in at 5.40pm (Wednesday, January 11) and Bathurst 1, Bathurst 7, Eglinton 1 Alpha and Eglinton 1 Bravo trucks all attended, as well as a Cat 9 vehicle.
He said the fire was about a half-hectare in size and had been caused by a truck tyre overheating and exploding.
He said the fire was now out, but crews, as of about 6.20pm, were at the site making completely sure that was the case.
The Fires Near Me website lists the fire as being between The Rocks and Dunkeld.
