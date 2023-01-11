Western Advocate

Fire by side of Mitchell Highway outside Bathurst is out, RFS says

Updated January 11 2023 - 6:32pm, first published 6:07pm
The scene by the side of the Mitchell Highway.

A FIRE that started by the side of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange late this afternoon is now out, the Rural Fire Service says.

