Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Tin Tin Jo makes it back-to-back wins for her new trainer-driver Amanda Turnbull

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 12 2023 - 7:39am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tin Tin Jo made it back-to-back wins for Amanda Turnbull when saluting at the Bathurst Paceway on Wednesday night. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

TALK about the adventures of Tin Tin - in this case it's not a comic strip, but a filly who's gone from a $151 outsider to now having won back-to-back races.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.