TALK about the adventures of Tin Tin - in this case it's not a comic strip, but a filly who's gone from a $151 outsider to now having won back-to-back races.
Tin Tin Jo, a three-year-old filly, joined the stable of master The Lagoon trainer-driver Amanda Turnbull in late 2022.
After starting her career in Victoria under David Miles, she was sent north in an attempt to see her capitalise on her status as a New South Wales bred horse.
Thus far the move has paid off.
Last November when in strong company in the Breeders Crown heat and semi-final, she started as an extreme $151 long shot and finished well off the pace.
However, Tin Tin Jo was not without potential as she won twice and placed another five times for Miles in her two-year-old season.
It's something Turnbull recognised and she's helped the filly show it at the Bathurst Paceway.
She placed second on debut for her new trainer, while her next two starts have resulted in victories.
Tin Tin the traveller, Tin Tin the adventurer, is getting the job done.
"I'm pretty lucky, she was doing a pretty good in Melbourne, she just had to come here to get her bonuses," Turnbull said.
"She's paid up for most of our series."
On Wednesday night at the Bathurst Paceway, Tin Tin Jo was the short $1.15 favourite as she lined up for the Stu Valentine 4 Bloodstock Ins Ladyship Pace (1,730 metres).
Going from barrier three, Tin Tin Jo was able to find the lead. That's where she stayed.
With a lap to go the favourite led by a length over Ellen Shannon on her outside, and responded by upping the speed.
As Tin Tin Jo turned for home, Lucky Zara ($61), who had sat in the trail, tried to mount a challenge down the inside.
But with 150m left Tin Tin Jo found another gear and ran away to win by 10.9m over Lucky Zara.
She covered the final quarter in a zippy 26.9 seconds for a career best 1:56.9 winning mile rate.
It's an effort which Turnbull hopes shows she is ready to take on stiffer opposition in the $50,000 Raith Memorial to be held at Menangle Park on January 21.
"I think she's 10 times better in front, she can be a bit keen. The last quarter, she would've done that pretty quick," Turnbull said.
"There's a big race on Saturday week at Menangle so she'll go in that and we'll see where she's at, it's a three-year-old fillies race.
"I think she'll mix it with them, but she's got to have a good draw, the draw is everything at Menangle."
So stay tuned for the next chapter in the adventures of Tin Tin.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.