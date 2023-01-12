ONE to cherish - that's how Bathurst cricket star Nic Broes described scoring an unbeaten 201 in what ranks as one of the finest knocks of his career.
Though Broes has cracked triple figures in almost every cricket competition he's played in, it took until last Saturday for the top order batsman to hit his maiden ACT Premier Cricket century.
And what a century it was.
Broes opened the batting for his new club Queanbeyan in their two-dayer against ANU. Some five hours and 92 overs later he walked from the middle unbeaten on 201 as his side declared at 2-419.
Broes blasted 22 boundaries and cleared the rope twice as he not only produced a stunning double century but did so in quick time - it came off 286 deliveries.
He formed a 142-run partnership with skipper Dean Solway (69) then put on an unbeaten stand of 194 for the third wicket with Tyler Van Luin (100*).
"It's probably well overdue, but it's pretty special to do it with Tyler out there and to bat with Deano, they're pretty good mates of mine," Broes said.
"We've done something pretty special out there as well. I don't think there's too many 400 scores put on five hours of cricket, so it's one to cherish."
Naturally Broes' knock puts Queanbeyan in a strong position to beat ANU when play resumes this Saturday, but on a personal level it was important as well.
Broes previously played two summers in the ACT Premier Cricket competition for Western District and while he did well in that stint, he also lost some of his passion for the sport.
He decided to return to Bathurst to play for his former club St Pat's Old Boys. Lining up each Saturday alongside his mates in the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket competition renewed his enthusiasm.
So while Broes started season 2022-23 with the Saints, he decided to give ACT Premier Cricket another crack.
"I was a bit hesitant coming back to Canberra cricket, but I've loved it," he said.
"I initially stepped away to find that love again, now I'm back I haven't looked back.
"From there playing red-ball cricket for Queanbeyan I'll be trying to bat long periods of time and put some big scores on."
While Broes lived in Canberra when he played for Western District, now the 21-year-old commutes from Bathurst to line up for Queanbeyan.
It means plenty of kilometres, but he says it's been worth it.
"There are days when the drive is tough," he said. "Most of the time I have my partner or family with me. I had one experience when the roads were flooded and I had to sleep in the car in a campground.
"Overall it's not too bad. I want to be around the Queanbeyan boys as much as I can. I have to make do with the circumstances, it's a good drive.
"I'd like not to be travelling back and forth every week, but playing for Queanbeyan has been good for my cricket."
Prior to Saturday, Broes' top score in ACT Premier Cricket was a 97 against ANU in season 2020-21.
He'd made a half-century in the one-day competition for his new club, but hadn't really found his touch with a handful of single-figure scores too.
But on Saturday it clicked.
His remarkable knock added to an already impressive list of centuries.
Last summer he made his first BOIDC ton when hitting 138 against Orange CYMS, while in 2019 Broes produced arguably the finest ever knock for St Pat's Old Boys when blasting 25 boundaries on his way to 186 in Bathurst first grade.
He's made centuries for Bathurst, including 121 in the colts competition against Orange in 2019, while Broes put on 113 when playing at the season 2017-18 Country Colts Carnival.
He also scored dual tons in his last year at Bathurst High when playing in the Alan Davidson Shield.
So what now for Broes?
He's got the Australian Country Cricket Championships in Canberra from this Friday where he will line up for NSW Country.
Then he hopes to play his role in helping Queanbeyan to a two-day title.
But overall, Broes wants to keep enjoying his cricket.
"The overall goal for the rest of the year is to keep feeling good with my own game," he said.
