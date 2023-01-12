Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Nic Broes blasts 22 boundaries on his way to an unbeaten 201 for Queanbeyan in ACT Premier Cricket

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 12 2023 - 12:06pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bathurst cricket talent Nic Broes hit a brilliant, unbeaten 201 for Queanbeyan last Saturday. Picture by Brodie Grogan, Cricket Australia

ONE to cherish - that's how Bathurst cricket star Nic Broes described scoring an unbeaten 201 in what ranks as one of the finest knocks of his career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.