NO one turned up from the Christmas break looking more revitalised as a unit than Bathurst City last Saturday.
The club produced one of its finest team efforts in some time during their six wicket Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket victory over Orange City, and they want to bring that same attitude and level of cricket into this Friday night's Bonnor Cup game against City Colts.
It's a must-win affair at Wade Park for the Redbacks, who dropped their first two matches of the Twenty20 competition, and they go up against an in-form Colts batting lineup who shredded Centrals over the weekend.
The Redbacks' top order made a strong statement of their own against the Warriors after all of the top four reached 40 runs - supporting the strong platform put down by their bowlers earlier in the day.
Now it's about bringing that effort across into the shorter format, in a high-pressure scenario.
"It's probably one of the most respectable wins that we've had for a long time as a unit," Redbacks' Clint Moxon said.
"There wasn't one sole person that was relied on to do the job. The whole team gelled really well together. We batted, bowled and fielded well.
"Our attitude was fantastic. That Christmas break was probably what we needed. Everyone was fired up and it was a great feeling out there."
Moxon said there's been a great atmosphere around the team in 2022-23, even with results not always going the way they want.
"We've always had the keenness and the right attitude. That was our aim this year. Win, lose or draw we want to walk away in a positive frame of mind, and we turned up to that game in that frame of mind," he said.
"We spoke about our jobs and what we needed to do. It wasn't like [Orange City] were playing bad cricket either. It was just a good game of cricket.
"We've got the bye this Saturday so we're really keen to have a really good crack on Friday night as well."
Colts have also had an up and down time in BOIDC but their Bonnor Cup campaign has so far been a perfect two from two.
Moxon said there's been some great battles between the clubs over recent seasons.
"Colts are a great cricket side at the moment and they've got some top-end firepower," he said.
"We had a great training session on Wednesday and we had a few chats about batsmen and what we'll need to bring to the table.
"We're up for the challenge. Most of our games against City Colts, whether they've been T20s, one dayers or two dayers seem to come down to the wire."
In Sunday's other Bonnor Cup games this round Orange City and Centrals play at 10am and Cavaliers take on St Pat's Old Boys at 2pm.
