Western Advocate

We've become conditioned to rely on costly air-conditioning | Eco News

By Dr Jim Blackwood
January 14 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Modern homes often rely on the brute force of air-conditioning rather than using design principles that account for the climate. Shutterstock picture.

THE last two "La Nina" summers in Bathurst have been wonderfully mild. Rare hot days, pleasant cool nights, lots of gentle rain. Most of us have only occasionally turned on our air-conditioners.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.