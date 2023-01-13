THE last two "La Nina" summers in Bathurst have been wonderfully mild. Rare hot days, pleasant cool nights, lots of gentle rain. Most of us have only occasionally turned on our air-conditioners.
Three years ago, however, we were sweltering, day and night, with most of us very much enjoying our air-conditioners.
This summer in south-east Australia has been a temporary respite. Most of the world, including large areas of north Western Australia, have been suffering record temperatures.
Our future Bathurst summers are reliably predicted to be much hotter and drier.
Air-conditioning was invented in 1902 by Willis Carrier, who was asked to reduce the humidity in a Brooklyn printing factory.
The heat and humidity curled the paper, and smudged the ink.
(Today we assume that air-conditioning is solely concerned with temperature, but that was not the initial intent.)
Carrier recognised that removing heat from air would reduce humidity, so he used technology from the refrigeration industry to create what was, and still is, essentially a modified fridge.
Warm air is breathed in, passed across a cold surface, and breathed out as cool, dry air.
The process uses large amounts of energy.
His invention was an immediate success across a wide range of industries, but slow to catch on elsewhere.
It was not until the late 1940s that it came into use in people's homes.
To the housing boom of the last few decades, air-conditioning has been a boon. Architects and builders no longer have to worry about differences in climate - the same buildings can be built anywhere on the planet.
Any problems caused by a hot climate, cheap materials, shoddy design, or poor planning can be overcome by brute application of more air-conditioning.
In Australia, nine out of 10 new homes have air-conditioning, all needing large inputs in electricity.
During summer heatwaves, this can put enormous demands on the electricity grid, at times up to doubling average demand.
This is very costly for the householder, the system, and the planet.
Paradoxically, with NSW still so dependent on coal-generated electricity, using more air-conditioning produces more greenhouse gases, further heating our world.
Most air-conditioners struggle over 45 degrees Celsius, with temperatures often exceeding this in urban areas during heatwaves.
In Bathurst, many of our new estates have very limited green space, with large areas of dark, heat-absorbing roofs - homes not designed to cope with a heating planet.
Bathurst must plan for a much hotter future, and ensure that our wonderful city remains livable.
