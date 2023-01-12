WHEN you think of the biggest challenges that the Mount Buninyong course provides at the AusCycling Road National Championships you think of the repeated climbs and the nasty heat that the Ballarat summer can dish out.
But sometimes there's other factors that you might not think about straight away.
For instance, Bathurst's Cadel Lovett found out how quickly a field can stretch apart during a food station, and how that can threaten to break a race wide open.
"I've never had to get food during a race before. It was very, very hilly and there were a lot of people out there. It was so easy to find your way to the back," Lovett said about last Saturday's race.
"We started with nearly 80 riders and going into the food station everyone would go into a single line and you wouldn't be able to see the front of the bunch, and once you've got your food you'd swing out and realise that you're pretty far back."
Lovett, 16, saw that challenge through and was able to finish 24th overall in the 104.4 kilometre event in his first ever Road Nats visit.
The Bathurst rider finished in one of larger chase bunches who were eight and a half minutes behind winner Joshua Cranage.
Of the 77 riders who started only 43 finished on the lead lap.
Orange cyclists Xavier Bland and Oscar Hansen finished in the same group with Lovett.
It was a respectable effort from Lovett, who was giving up several years of experience compared to other riders in the age group.
"I didn't really have any expectations heading over. My goal was to not get dropped, and that didn't really work out. We weren't on the front bunch with the older riders," Lovett said.
"After that I just wanted to finish in that group with the first years and I was able to accomplish that.
"Before the race I was told that it was a nutrition race. It's full of hill repetitions. There's a hill that's probably five kilometres long, you descend and then you're travelling back up again. It was really tough."
Lovett would also add a 35th place result in Monday's time trial to his road race effort.
The top performance from the Bathurst contingent at Road Nats was the silver medal effort of David Nicholas in the men's C3 road race on Sunday.
Nicholas finished the course three minutes and 42 seconds behind winner Moreton Bay's Kyle Willis (1:27:34).
Mercede Cornelius-Feltus finished sixth in the women's under 23s time trial but failed to finish the road race.
Luke Tuckwell was 24th in the men's under 23s time trial and also was one of many DNFs in a tough edition of his road race.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.