TWELVE months after a Great Western Highway institution burnt down, it's getting close to rising from the ashes.
The Lolly Bug confectionery store at Little Hartley, near Lithgow, was hit by lightning in early January last year, leaving those at the popular family business "absolutely gutted".
Since the store was lost, owner Sharon Tofler has been operating the business from a trailer at the site in Hartley.
"It's been challenging, particularly as we've had to do most of the packing from home to be able to service the trailer," she said.
"The trailer has been a lot busier than we had predicted, which is fantastic."
Ms Tofler said rebuilding the Lolly Bug had been a family effort, which had made the process slightly easier.
"We've been incredibly lucky that my son and husband are both builders, so they are putting in the hours. They have all the contacts in the industry, which is terrific," she said.
She is aiming to have the business completely back on its feet for the Easter holiday period.
"I definitely want to be back in by Easter, but the weeks are going down quickly now. It's only nine weeks away. I'm hoping for the middle of March.
"We've been madly putting in orders to the suppliers to have them in by early March, so we can start getting them on the shelves."
The new building is in the final stages of completion, according to Ms Tofler.
"The outside is done. At the moment, we have the gyprockers in there - they are working hard. That should be complete next week, so then the painters and the tilers will be able to come in," she said.
Once the building is complete, work will begin on getting the interior ready.
"There's a lot of displays and shelving to get in, but a lot of that is ready in the workshop at home," Ms Tofler said.
While the business is entering a new era, memories of the old building will be present in the new store.
"We've paid a bit of homage to the old building. We've tried to keep that same kind of look to it," Ms Tofler said.
