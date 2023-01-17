BATHURST greyhound industry members have been left devastated by the news that Kennerson Park will not reopen.
The local track has been the home of greyhound racing in Bathurst since the mid-1900s, and trainer John Buttsworth says it's a huge loss to the industry.
During the significant flooding Bathurst received in November, 2022, the greyhound track was completely destroyed and temporarily closed.
Greyhounds NSW then announced earlier in January, 2023, that the facility would not reopen, and Mr Buttsworth said it's a big disappointment to the participants.
"We've got about 70 - that I can recollect - owners and trainers in Bathurst who have been affected," he said.
"Plus we've got two of the biggest breeders and rearers in NSW in the Bathurst area, so there's a lot of dogs around Bathurst."
Kennerson Park became a TAB track around 20 years ago, with races every Monday night for good prize money.
Now, participants are having to travel much further distances.
The closest track to Bathurst is Lithgow, however only non-TAB meetings are held there, and they don't race every week.
To race for better prize money, local trainers are having to take their dogs to the likes of Richmond, Goulburn and Dubbo.
Mr Buttsworth said there was one week he made the trip to Temora just for trials.
"The cost at the moment to train greyhounds is fairly expensive, so you've got to look at prize money," Mr Buttsworth said.
"As far as prize money is concerned, a lot of the locals have been racing at Lithgow, but you're racing for about a quarter of the prize money that Bathurst was offering.
"I even had to go to Temora about four weeks ago to trial because Lithgow wasn't trialing. It was a seven-hour trip up and back just to trial our dogs."
Following the floods the NSW Greyhound Breeders, Owners and Trainers' Association (GBOTA) have been in discussions with Bathurst Regional Council about the possibility of acquiring a new piece of land in the city to construct a 'Centre of Excellence'.
However, this centre may not necessarily be built in Bathurst if it does go ahead.
"I've spoken to a lot of the trainers and owners in Bathurst and they're all disappointed," Mr Buttsworth said.
"We've got to have another track."
