Western Advocate
Home/Photos and Video
Watch

Bathurst greyhound trainers left disappointed, Kennerson Park closed permanently

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 17 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST greyhound industry members have been left devastated by the news that Kennerson Park will not reopen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.