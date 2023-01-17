BATHURST'S sodden end to last year has well and truly put the "wet" into a planned wetlands development on the floodplain between Bathurst and Kelso.
Bathurst Regional Council says it still hopes that public access "to some of the wetlands" will be possible in 2024, but that will depend on how the site dries out to allow for work to continue.
Council completed its acquisition of the Brick Pit Wetlands off Edgells Lane in mid-2017 and the NSW Government announced a $100,000 contribution to the $300,000 cost of stage one work on the project in mid-2020.
The aim in mid-2020 was to have paths at the wetlands for the public within a couple of years, but that timeline has since changed more than once.
Earthworks got underway at the site in March 2021 and, in an update on the project in mid-2022, council's director of environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said further earthworks on the stage two portion of the site had recently taken place.
In a new update on the project last week, though, Mr Southorn said the site had "slowly been inundated due to the ongoing rainfall and raised groundwater levels".
"Due to this, onsite earthworks were suspended in October last year. The floods in November completely filled the wetland site and it has remained full since then," he said.
Bathurst received an official 113 millimetres of rain last October, almost double the long-term average, and followed that up with 175mm in November, including a burst of wet weather in the middle of the month that led to a 6.64 metre flood peak on the Macquarie.
Mr Southorn said council is now reassessing project activities and timelines and staging of works at the wetlands area as most of the "development site is underwater and may be for some time".
If the site dries out over time, "some works may be able to recommence early in 2023", he said.
"It is hoped that public access to some of the wetlands will be possible in 2024," he said.
Wet weather over the past year or so has also caused delays for the Great Western Highway upgrade from Kelso to east of Raglan.
