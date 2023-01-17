Western Advocate

Planned wetlands between Bathurst and Kelso are too wet for work on public paths

MW
By Matt Watson
Updated January 17 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Then-councillor John Fry, then-mayor Bobby Bourke and Bathurst MP Paul Toole at the wetlands site back in 2020. Photo: CHRIS SEABROOK 061520cwetland1

BATHURST'S sodden end to last year has well and truly put the "wet" into a planned wetlands development on the floodplain between Bathurst and Kelso.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.