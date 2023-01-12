SHE listens to pump up songs, she carries a little lion in her bag to inspire her to be fierce and at 56 she still ranks as a rookie - but don't let that fool you, Susie Simmons is a talented bowler.
After a bumper 2022 season that saw her named Bathurst City's bowler of the year, Simmons is set for even bigger things this year.
She'll play at the State Rookies singles final, in the State Mixed Pairs final and the Open Champions of Club Champions.
It's a situation that she marvels to find herself in.
"No-one is more surprised than me, every time I win I go 'How did that happen?'," she said.
"I've been playing for about three years and a lot of that has been COVID shutdowns as well, so in a way it's not even been that long.
"I've not been eligible to play in anything until fairly recently too because the women play in the week and that's when I'm working and the men play on the weekend and I'm not one.
"So I never had anything to go in until these guys [Bathurst City men] made their club open to women around two years ago."
It was watching her husband Mick, who is now her coach, play lawn bowls that first got Simmons interested in the sport.
But when she decided to finally give lawn bowls a try she was surprised at just how much she enjoyed it.
The support of the Bathurst City members, who she is now trying teach salsa moves, has added to that enjoyment level.
"As soon as I started watching it I just thought 'Wow, I'd really like this'," she said.
"The guys are so welcoming, they've been awesome. If I ask them something they always help. Everybody is happy to share.
"I so wish I started a bit earlier, I wish I'd taken it up as a young person, it would be a really great younger person sport.
"It is so much fun, you can take it seriously or you can have fun. You should hear them laugh when they come and do barefoot bowls.
"It's like chess with bigger pieces, I just love it. I think my brain is quite maths oriented and it's all about angles and speed and deflection."
Trying to focus on those angles and speed was something she found hard when participating in Bathurst City's A singles championships for the first time last year.
That's where the pump up song - 'This I Me' from The Greatest Showman Reimagined - came into play.
"I listened to it constantly, to where husband said 'Can we turn that off?'. I used it to make myself brave," she said.
"That was the first time I'd played singles, they put me in A grade because I'd played pennants.
"I was so nervous, I went 'What have I done?'. The first game I played it was sleeting sideways, it was about five degrees and wind chill factor was minus two and the wind was so strong it was making you fall over sideways, it was horrible.
"That was my introduction to singles."
That success qualified Simmons to progress to the Open Champion of Club Champions as well.
But it's not the only big tournament that lies ahead for her.
Come February 5 she will head to Raymond Terrace Bowling Club for the Bowls NSW Rookies State Finals.
Of the 16 zone finalists who qualified, Simmons is the only female.
While she laughs at being a rookie given her age, she was still surprised to have advanced so far in the competition.
"I was by no means the oldest, there were a lot of young ones which was a bit intimidating ... but this is the only sport when you can be 56 and be the young one," she said.
"When I used to play hockey and I filled in for CSU, they called me Mum and now it would probably be Nan.
"It's [state rookies] one of the few events that's open to men and women. I went to Orange and got through that and the very next day I had to go to Parkes, we had to leave at five o'clock in the morning.
"All the winners of the local ones were playing each other at Parkes and don't ask me how, but I got through that. I just blinked and all of a sudden people were saying well done."
Simmons has also qualified for the State Mixed Pairs to be played late July at a yet to be announced venue.
She qualified alongside Geoff Lockwood from Orange City Bowling Club after winning the section 5, 6 and 7 final at Parkes Railway in November.
They are one of 32 teams who will vie for state glory.
While it remains to be seen how Simmons will fare, she is encouraging more people to follow in her footsteps.
Anyone that is interested in giving the sport a try can get in contact with the club via email at bxbowlers@gmail.com
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.