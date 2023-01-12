Western Advocate
Bathurst City bowler Susie Simmons is in for a big 2023

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated January 12 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Susie Simmons has only been bowling for three years, but has qualified for the State Rookies Final, State Mixed Pairs Final and Open Champion of Club Champions. Picture by Anya Whitelaw

SHE listens to pump up songs, she carries a little lion in her bag to inspire her to be fierce and at 56 she still ranks as a rookie - but don't let that fool you, Susie Simmons is a talented bowler.

