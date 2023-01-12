Blue Mountains walking track to get an $870,000 upgrade

Bushwalkers will find it easier to enjoy wilderness areas thanks to a $870,000 upgrade of the Six Foot Track in the Blue Mountains.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said the work will be part of $3 million in maintenance and improvements to tracks and trails across NSW by the Department of Planning and Environment - Crown Lands.
"This investment will make it easier for bushwalkers to enjoy the incredible natural beauty that makes living here so special," Mr Toole said.
"The six foot track is a challenging 44km walk beginning in Katoomba and finishing at the iconic Jenolan Caves.
"The fantastic scenery and bushland the Six Foot Track draws in visitors who spend money in our area, so this investment is good news for the many businesses and jobs that are boosted by the tourism industry."
In the Blue Mountains, the investment includes replacement of cables on Bowtells suspension bridge and remediation work after torrential rain on Nellies Glen Trail.
Minister for Lands and Water Kevin Anderson said the NSW Government maintains about 800 kilometres of tracks and trails in NSW, including on Crown land, National Parks, State Forests, councils and private land.
"Tracks and trails are one of the great assets of our state, allowing the community to spend time in some of the most scenic areas in NSW," Mr Anderson said.
"They are used and enjoyed by half a million people annually, and the NSW Government is maintaining and upgrading them so they can continued to be used for generations to come."
