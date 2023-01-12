Western Advocate

Remediation works planned for the Six Foot Track in the Blue Mountains

Updated January 12 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Mountains walking track to get an $870,000 upgrade

Bushwalkers will find it easier to enjoy wilderness areas thanks to a $870,000 upgrade of the Six Foot Track in the Blue Mountains.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.