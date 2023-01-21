TEACHING people the technicalities of technology is on the agenda at the Bathurst Library this year, and one resident was quick to sign up.
Lynette Stakenburg has attended technology sessions in the past, and found them to be very helpful, so when the library announced they were running a Computer Coffee Club, she signed up straight away.
"My theory is you learn something with everything you go to, even if you just pick up a little hint," Ms Stakenburg said.
"It's really good for people our age, because you ask your family and they get annoyed with you, so it's better to come to these things."
While the library has run technology sessions in the past, the Computer Coffee Club will have more of social aspect to it.
With six monthly sessions scheduled, each event will cover a different topic, alternating between lessons on mobile phones, tablets and basic computer skills.
Ms Stakenburg said she often finds her generation feel that they've been left behind when it comes to the fast advancements in technology, so learning some essential skills in a relaxed environment is very beneficial.
"We've sort of been left behind, it's not our world," she said.
"I think we have that fear of getting caught, you hear of so many scams and having knowledge is a help. You can come in here and any of the girls will help.
"Go to the right people to find out what you need to know, and the library's the right place to go."
The Computer Coffee Club will kick off on Wednesday, February 8, with a smartphones and tablets session.
The sessions will be taken nice and slowly, ensuring everyone gets a grasp of what's being taught.
And for anyone having specific issues, or who just can't get their head around smart devices, the library is also running one-on-one sessions.
Ms Stakenburg said she encourages everyone to sign up if they need some tips to help navigate the world of technology.
"Libraries are wonderful places for people to come to," she said.
"They get interesting people who know what they're talking about and you can ask them questions and you don't feel as though you're a bit of a fool asking something that maybe someone else already knows.
"If you come to places like they have people with knowledge who can advise you or show you. I'd recommend anybody to do these courses."
Library assistant Tracey Platt has played a big role in organising the program, and said it's been popular in the past.
She said the relaxed atmosphere seems to be a real hit with those who attend.
"We've run technology classes in the past but we thought we'd change it up this year to make it a combination of people getting more confident with technology but also making it a bit of a social outing, so that they're feeling very comfortable with technology," Ms Platt said.
"I think that's one of the things that we find with people, helping them with their technology, they feel a bit uptight about it.
"We just want to make it a really relaxed atmosphere were they can feel confident and make the learning process fun."
Keeping the sessions casual and really focus on putting tips and trick into practice, rather than just explaining quickly, is why the program is so helpful.
The goal is to build confidence in a supportive environment, especially with the number of things that need to be done online in modern society.
"As we know, technology is taking over everything and you need to have those skills," Ms Platt said.
"They'll be sitting in and learning some skills about certain topics and then we'll do a lot of practice.
"That'll be a key feature because we want people to really practice their skills so then they can go home and use it with confidence."
People can attended as many or as few sessions as possible, depending on their skill level.
While the event is open to anyone who wants to attend, Ms Platt said they prefer if people book ahead of time so they have an idea of numbers.
Bookings can be made by phoning the Bathurst Library and more information on the Computer Coffee Club is available on their website.
