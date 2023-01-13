THE Edelman Trust Barometer is an annual survey of trust and credibility of the world's four major institutions - government, business, media and NGOs - in relation to their industry sectors, spokespeople and various media platforms.
Its 2022 survey revealed sharp declines in trust across all Australian institutions, in particular the media.
Only 43 per cent of respondents reported they trusted the Australian media, making it the nation's only institution distrusted by the majority of the population.
According to the report, the sizeable distrust in media was the result of fake news and purported spreading of misinformation, with 73 per cent of survey respondents worried false information was being used in a hostile manner.
IN NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
This distrust of mainstream media is a worrying trend when Australian communities rely so much on the media for its daily digest of what's happening in their world.
Enter community media.
The role of community-oriented media outlets has become a shining light and your community radio station, 2MCE FM, is one fine example of this form of media.
The sources of information about what's happening in your world today respond to the Community Broadcasting Association of Australia's charter of "access, diversity and independence", offering audiences news free from agendas and commercial interests.
Two examples of these sources of news information are the sector's national news service, National Radio News, and the sector's national independent current affairs program, The Wire.
The Wire is a daily current affairs program, broadcast exclusively on community and Indigenous radio stations around Australia.
The program promotes itself as an independent and alternative current affairs program that "offer(s) critical coverage, which challenges all points of view, putting issues and events in context and always asking 'why'".
A consortium of progressive community broadcasters - 2SER Sydney and 4EB Brisbane - work together to co-ordinate, resource and develop The Wire as a key alternative information source.
Each station employs co-ordinating producers and from each station community more than 100 community broadcasters are involved as story producers in any year.
It's a fine example of community oriented storytelling from a diverse range of voices and interests.
The Wire can be heard on 2MCE each weekday afternoon from 5pm with access to podcasts and on-demand content accessible from www.thewire.org.au
