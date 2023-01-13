TAYLA Brasier is looking to make a strong statement in her freshman season with the Lake Superior State University women's tennis team.
Brasier jetted off on Friday to resume her first season with the Michigan college, having started the first year of her mechanical engineering and her tennis pre-season back in August.
The Bathurst player will begin her new season on February 2 away to Tiffin University alongside what will be a new look Lakers squad.
Brasier returned her for the Christmas break and enjoyed the chance to practice and play on her home courts, making a semi-final appearance in the Bathurst Summer Open women's double and quarter-finals in the singles.
After a productive pre-season Brasier can't wait to get stuck into her next campaign.
"It was unreal. The people you meet, the accent differences, it's all incredible," she said.
"We were in pre-season last semester and played in a couple of tournaments. We travelled down to Indianapolis a couple of times and even had a day trip over to Chicago, which was great, and the tennis was awesome.
"The standard was really high and I can't wait to get back into it."
Brasier and the Lakers took part in the IUPUI Fall Invitational and ITA Fall Regionals in September.
She won one of her six matches at the invitational and was knocked out in a tough opening round fixture at the regionals by an eventual semi-finalist.
Those results have given Brasier significant motivation over Christmas to give it everything she's got for the new year.
"The level was around what I expected to be, which is good, but there's room for a lot of improvement. I went into the pre-season a bit nervous and a bit of pressure got to me, so I didn't perform how I'd like to," she said.
"That means that this semester the bar is set low for me, so I'm ready to try and raise it over the next semester.
"I do feel a lot more comfortable this season. I know the coach now and he knows me as a player. The relationship is strong and that'll help me grow in confidence."
The pre-season was a little patchy for the team, as they continued to figure out the order of their squad, but Brasier's hopeful of getting herself a steady position in that group.
"We'll start to figure out of our spots but I'm looking at being around fourth in the team of sixth," she said.
"I'm happy with that spot. It means I'm not low enough to be cut out but not high enough to be putting more pressure on myself.
"My game's coming along well and I'm training a lot. We do around 10 hours of that a week. We do two days of lifting in the team, as well as two days of running. It's all coming together, which is really nice."
