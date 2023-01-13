THE Bathurst Lapidary and Collectors Club is keeping their skills alive by sharing them with the next generation.
Over the school holidays, the club often hosts lapidary workshops for children, showing them how to polish and cut stones and, occasionally, how to turn them into something wearable.
These holidays will be no different, with the club to host a two-day workshop with school-aged children on January 16 and 17.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Club member Paul Martensz said the workshop is already fully booked, showing that there's a lot of interest in learning lapidary.
He said it is important for the club members to share their skills and knowledge with the younger generation.
"It's important from a number of points of view," he said.
"One, building on possibly an interest in rocks and stones that they already have from being younger, because a lot of kids wander around picking up rocks and things.
"It builds on that, but it then gives them other skills which, while it may be taught at this younger age, later on they might come back to it. It's a hobby which can be set up and develop over a lifetime.
"And also, as with most things, passing skills, knowledge and ideas onto the younger generation is pretty important, otherwise the whole thing might just disappear, and that's not what we want."
While the upcoming workshop is booked out, Mr Martensz said anyone interested can put their name on a waitlist.
There will be another kids workshop in the next school holidays.
There are also regular opportunities for people who have already learned the basics to practise their skills.
The clubrooms are open to everyone each Wednesday between 9am and 1pm, as well as on the second and fourth Sundays of the month between 9am and 3pm.
"Those people who've done their workshop and got the skills can come along if they've got a couple of hours they want to fill in, on a Sunday for example, they can come along and continue to work on projects they might have started, and also to learn new things," Mr Martensz said.
For more information and contact details, visit the club's Facebook page.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.