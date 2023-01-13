Ronald McDonald House needs volunteers over the 12-Hour race meet

TICKETS are now on sale for the Bathurst 12-Hour event from February 3 - 5, and the call is out for volunteers to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.
Bathurst has always been a big supporter of the charity, getting behind events such as Redtember, which is led by Ken Barwick and Bathurst High School.
If you feel you would like to help, volunteers are needed to assist in the McCafe van which will be on site for race fans for the duration of the event.
"This will be an opportunity for racing fans who feel they would like to support Ronald McDonald House while soaking up the atmosphere of the race event," said Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West executive officer Rebecca Walsh.
Helpers will be required to assist with preparation and serve customers at the van, with donations to go towards the work of Ronald McDonald House supporting seriously ill children and their families.
Since Ronald McDonald House Central West opened in Orange more than 9,000 nights of free accommodation have been provided to families while their child is provided with life saving and specialist care at Orange Hospital.
Funds raised at the 12-hour event will also go towards the provision of emergency meals for families, grocery items for self-catering, in-room toiletries, and gift bags containing new toys, clothes, activities and books for the sick baby, child or adolescent in hospital.
At the house in Orange, more than half the accommodation nights provided at no charge to families so far have been for those who need to stay close to their child or adolescent who is experiencing a mental health crisis and require life-saving and urgent care in the specialist Child and Adolescent Mental Health Unit in Orange - the only unit of its type outside of Sydney.
If you would like to volunteer on the McCafe van, please call Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West on 6363 1960 and ask for Rebecca Walsh or house manager Bronwyn Cooper.
