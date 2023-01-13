Western Advocate

Ronald McDonald House needs volunteers over the 12-Hour race meet

Updated January 13 2023 - 11:08am, first published 11:00am
Bathurst High student leaders Ava Meares, Harvey Lew, Lachlan Gillespie and Brianna Muldoon with the Executive officer for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West Rebecca Walsh and Bathurst High principal Ken Barwick. The students at Bathurst High are huge supporters of Ronald McDonald House. Picture by Alise McIntosh

TICKETS are now on sale for the Bathurst 12-Hour event from February 3 - 5, and the call is out for volunteers to help raise funds for Ronald McDonald House.

