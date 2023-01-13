THE atmosphere inside Jack Duggans Irish pub is starting to return to its former glory.
The walls and shelves are once again adorned with various Irish pictures and nick-nacks, and the gallant Guinness feel is once again radiating throughout the premises.
Though it's been several weeks since new owners have taken over Jack Duggans, and begun the process of reinstating the former Irish feel, Saturday, January 14 will see the official grand opening of the pub.
"It's kicking off at 2pm, we will have the bistro open from 12pm until 9pm," pub manager Nika Morozoff said.
The day is set to be full of live musical entertainment, fun, and good food.
"From 2pm we have Clancy Pye performing, and then an Irish band, the Shillelaghs and then Wickes and Watts," Ms Morozoff said.
"We've also got kids face painting from 2pm until 4pm.
"We've got a few giveaways as well as a Tayto eating competition, so Taytos are an Irish crisp, so we will see how fast people can eat them."
These giveaways will include Tooheys and Guinness merchandise.
"We've got Guinness glasses, stickers, some merch, stubby holders, sunnies and just all little bits and pieces," Ms Morozoff said.
The grand opening will also see the launch of a new menu.
"We're launching the new menu on Saturday," Ms Morozoff said.
"A few of the old classics that used to be on the menu are coming back, and that's something that people are really wanting to see."
Ms Morozoff said that building back the reputation formerly established by the previous Jack Duggans owners is the main goal for the new management team.
"Probably our biggest challenge is bringing it back to life," she said.
"At the beginning a lot of people were expecting it to be exactly what it used to be ... but we want to go down a path where, yes, it's going back to an Irish theme, but we're putting our own spin on it.
"It's such a locals pub ... we want it to be all about community."
This feeling of community is starting to become established, with visitors coming from near and far to see the pub return to its prime.
"It's been great. We've had people come from all over just to come back because we've reverted back to an Irish pub," Ms Morozoff said.
"We get people from all walks of life here, people that are passing though that have come in during the last couple of weeks and said, 'I've never been to a pub where there is anybody and everybody here and they're all having a good time and having a chat.'"
One reason that Ms Morozoff credits to this atmosphere is the ability for patrons to actively sit at the bar and converse with fellow pubgoers or bartenders.
"We're one of the three pubs where you can actually sit at the bar, so it's different to any of the other pubs," she said.
Despite the organisation of the grand opening being a stressful period, Ms Morozoff said she is looking forward to seeing Jack Duggans full of locals and visitors once again.
