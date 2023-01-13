Western Advocate

Jack Duggans Irish Pub is hosting a grand opening this Saturday

By Alise McIntosh
January 13 2023 - 6:00pm
The new owners and management team at Jack Duggans Irish Pub, David Malishev, Nika Morozoff and Trevor Stanton. Picture by Alise McIntosh

THE atmosphere inside Jack Duggans Irish pub is starting to return to its former glory.

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

