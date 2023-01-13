Western Advocate

Bathurst Meals on Wheels will replace two ageing freezers using NSW Government funding

By Matt Watson
Updated January 13 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 3:00pm
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole and Bathurst Meals and Wheels manager Sarah Thomas.

FUNDING for a new freezer has been warmly received by Bathurst Meals on Wheels.

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

