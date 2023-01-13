FUNDING for a new freezer has been warmly received by Bathurst Meals on Wheels.
About a year after upgrades to the Meals on Wheels site (funded by almost $300,000 from the NSW Government) were completed, the organisation has received some more good news.
Bathurst Meals on Wheels has been successful in its application for $103,000 from the government and will use the money to replace a 17-year-old planetary mixer (a cooking tool) and to buy and install a new large scale freezer.
It will replace the two ageing freezers (one of them a shipping container freezer) that face Watt Drive at the Bathurst Meals on Wheels site in the industrial area off Bradwardine Road.
"The current ones are getting to the end of their economic life - they're breaking down, causing us a few problems," Bathurst Meals on Wheels president Donald Alexander said.
"The access is also very difficult - they are hard to get in and out of."
Bathurst Meals and Wheels manager Sarah Thomas said the new freezer would increase capacity from 48 square metres to 72 square metres.
"I've been here [at the organisation] six years and, in my time, it's always been a bit of a pipedream, but we thought we'd put the application in and here we are," she said of the funding for the works.
She said the new freezer will have heated concrete flooring, which will mean "no ice build-up and it's going to make it a lot easier to clean".
"It's just going to make day-to-day life very different," she said.
"It's also going to mean that what we can produce here is going to multiply significantly."
Ms Thomas said Bathurst Meals on Wheels has more than 200 clients in Bathurst and Oberon, but also provides meals to 21 service providers across NSW.
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole, who provided the good news about the funding, said the organisation had never been more needed.
"There was a real spike in demand for the service due to COVID and these further improvements [at the site] will really make a difference considering the facility was constructed using limited funds, volunteer labour and all possible cost-saving measures," he said.
He said about 8000 meals a week are made at the site and the local organisation has about 150 volunteers.
The $103,000 for the planetary mixer and large scale freezer has come from the Stronger Country Communities scheme.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.