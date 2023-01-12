Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Ben Parsons thankful for his rise to Gordon's first grade side ahead of T20 Cup conference final

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
January 13 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Parsons will spearhead the Gordon attack in this Sunday's Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup Sixers Conference Final. Picture contributed.

TOWARDS the end of last Sydney Premier Cricket season Bathurst's Ben Parsons had found himself in a rut with the Gordon second grade side.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.