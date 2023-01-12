TOWARDS the end of last Sydney Premier Cricket season Bathurst's Ben Parsons had found himself in a rut with the Gordon second grade side.
Now, nearly a year on he finds himself not only as a first grade regular in the top tier but just one more win away from a spot in the Kingsgrove Sports T20 Cup grand final.
Parsons will look to continue his impressive run of form with the ball when Gordon takes on Sydney in this Sunday's Sixers Conference final at Chatswood.
The former St Pat's Old Boys player was one of the star performers for Gordon in their semi-final victory over Randwick-Petersham, where his team-best figures of 4-23 helped his side defend their total of 4-221 by 35 runs.
Parsons said faith has played a tremendous role in keeping him motivated when his cricket seemed to be stuck in a slump.
"I have God to thank for my time at the top level," he said.
"Towards the back end of last season and the start of this year I had been playing a lot of second grade, not doing anything special and not really knowing where my season was headed.
"I went to the Bible one day for some comfort and read Jeremiah 29:11 which says 'For I know the plans I have for you, says the Lord. They are plans for good and not for disaster, to give you a future and a hope'.
"I started marking my bowling run up with a cross next to my name symbolising Jesus' death and resurrection. Two weeks later I get a call up into 1s and five games later I've taken more wickets than I did for the entirety of last season.
"There's been plenty of ups and downs in my time but there's always good on the horizon."
The Bathurst player said those around him have also created an environment that's encouraged plenty of personal growth.
"There's a strong focus on culture from colts all the way through to the top grades," he said.
"I value that we all train together so everyone knows everyone at the older more experienced players are able to be around and share their wisdom with all the young players coming through."
The biggest of Parsons' four wickets from last month's semi-final win was that of former Saints teammate Ben Mitchell.
Mitchell was on 67 from 36 deliveries when Parsons had him caught to put an end to what was shaping up to be a potential match-winning knock.
Parsons' teammates Dale McKay (99 not out) and Tym Crawford (89) put on 144 together for the second wicket.
"It was great obviously to get the win which was set up by Dale and Tym at the top of the order to get us to 4-221," Parsons said.
"Playing against Benny Mitchell in the semi was a cool experience as we were former team mates at St Pats and it's always good to see the cricketers that Bathurst is producing.
"He came in at a tough time and hit a quick 67 to get 'Randy-Petes' [Randwick-Petersham] back into the game."
Gordon will be chasing revenge against Sydney this Sunday after going down in a thriller by six wickets on the penultimate ball of their previous game.
Parsons has been on a tear in the T20 competition.
Prior to the semi-final he made three appearances over Gordon's six pool games, picking up 4-24 against Eastern Suburbs, 2-28 against University of NSW and 2-26 against Manly Warringah.
He didn't play in the prior meeting with Sydney and is keen to have a crack at them.
"Sydney are the only team to beat us in the T20 format this year so it will be a tough game but we're very much looking forward to a home final at Chatswood this weekend," he said.
The match at Chatswood Oval gets underway from Sunday at 2.30pm.
The winner will take on the victor of the Thunder Conference final between Sydney University and Blacktown Mounties.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.