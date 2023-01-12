Shining a light on solar farm complexities

When it comes to the thorny topic of renewable energy and care for the environment, though, hypocrisy and double standards are hard to avoid - from the person who leaves a trail of foul exhaust from their ageing petrol car as they drive to a climate change protest to the person who spends 11 months of the year genuinely fretting for the future of the planet and then hops in a polluting plane to fly to the other side of the world for an indulgent, not-in-any-way-sustainable holiday.