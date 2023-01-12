Western Advocate

Shining a light on solar farm complexities

January 12 2023 - 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Proposed solar farms on Bathurst's outskirts have proved controversial.

THE great divide when it comes to the question of solar farms in the Bathurst district was encapsulated neatly by one story and two letters this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.