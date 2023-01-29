WITH lost pets becoming an increasing problem in Bathurst, residents are reminded of the importance of microchipping their furry friends and keeping details up-to-date.
Stewart Street veterinary nurse and Little Paws Orphan Rescue founder Karissa Spindler says microchipping pets makes returning them to their owners an easy process.
However, if details are not up-to-date - especially with the pound being so full - reuniting lost animals with their families is very difficult.
"I guess a few things I tell people who adopt from me is that a microchip is useless without regular upkeep," Ms Spindler said.
"By that, I mean get the chip scanned annually when you take your pet to the vet for vaccinations, to ensure it is still working.
"Use that annual health check as a reminder to check your address, email and - most importantly - phone numbers are correct on the Companion Animal Register."
Ms Spindler said there have been many occasions when she has tried to contact an owner of a lost pet, only to find that the details on the microchip belong to the breeder or the previous owner.
If an animal is found wandering the streets, it is taken to the pound. And even if it is microchipped, if the details are not current and the owner can't be found, the animal will go up for adoption.
Ms Spindler said during her time as a vet nurse and running Little Paws, she has seen many pets come in with old contact details. And often the previous owners are saddened to hear that their old pet has been walking the streets.
"It really is amazing how many times I've contacted the registered owner of a lost pet, only to be told they are actually the breeder or, 'I rehomed that dog years ago,'" Ms Spindler said.
"When I was working at a vet clinic in Sydney, an 8-month-old stray husky presented, and when the registered owner was contacted he was still in the breeder's name.
"She was not happy that one of her former puppies was found wandering the streets and even more unhappy with the physical condition of the dog."
Pets can be microchipped at the local vet or small animal pound, and then registered at council or online at www.petregistry.nsw.gov.au.
Details can also be easily updated through the website or by contacting council.
Director environmental, planning and building services Neil Southorn said in addition to the Companion Animals Act requiring cats and dogs to be identified by microchip by the age of 12 weeks, it's also the easiest way to contact owners when their pet goes missing.
"Microchipping is important as it can help locate and identify your pet should it go missing," Mr Southorn said.
"The majority of microchipped pets that arrive at the pound don't have up-to-date contact details on the microchips. Updating microchip details is a simple, easy and quick process.
"If the animal is microchipped and the owner is not found there is a due process that occurs before the animal goes up for adoption."
Mr Southorn said if an owner can no longer care for an animal, it can be surrendered at the pound at no cost and it can be made available for adoption the next day.
