Western Advocate

Bathurst pet owners reminded to keep microchip details up-to-date

By Amy Rees
January 30 2023 - 4:30am
Stewart Street veterinary nurse and Little Paws Orphan Rescue founder Karissa Spindler reminds locals to keep microchipping details up to date. Picture by Chris Seabrook

WITH lost pets becoming an increasing problem in Bathurst, residents are reminded of the importance of microchipping their furry friends and keeping details up-to-date.

