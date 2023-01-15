By this time, the Australian Government was still behind in its recruiting of young men.
Enrolment figures were appearing almost daily in the newspapers.
The figures were issued by the Defence Department in mid-September 1916, showing the details of the shortage of Australian volunteers.
Australia was short 14,124 men of the necessary reinforcements, of which NSW was expected to enlist another 4571.
In the first three weeks of September 1916, some 4393 men had enlisted in the Expeditionary Force.
It was quite possible that Private Pickup was in Bathurst when an explosion took place at the Bathurst Camp on September 14, 1916 between 2pm and 3pm.
The men were sitting close to the training trenches, watching a hand-bomb being prepared for throwing.
Apparently, an instructing officer was giving the demonstration in bomb-throwing when a spark from the fuse flew into a partly filled barrel of gun powder which was standing in the vicinity a short distance away.
There was a terrific explosion which led to the officer and his men spreadeagled on the ground.
Six soldiers were injured.
Lieut. Althouse, the demonstrator, received the worst injuries. He was badly burnt about the face and it was feared that he may lose his eyesight. He was taken into Bathurst to a private hospital.
Lieut. Althouse had been holding the burning time fuse in the air when the explosion took place.
Sergeant Perkins had severe injuries to his legs and body and was taken to the camp hospital.
Sergeant Doyle had minor injuries and was motored to the Bathurst District Hospital.
Private Evans had very serious injuries and was in a critical condition, though he was able to walk to the camp hospital before being transferred to Bathurst District Hospital in an ambulance.
Private Hessey, who had relatively minor injuries, walked assisted to the camp hospital at Bathurst Showground.
Private Clarke was assisted to the camp hospital with burns.
The Bathurst Times newspaper found that the military authorities were very reticent over the affair so that only the most meagre details were obtainable.
The next day, September 15, 1916, at Flers-Courcelette during the Battle of the Somme, was notable for the first use en masse of tanks.
Two of the four tanks attached to the New Zealand Division were knocked out by German artillery fire during the day.
For over three years, numerous Bathurst residents had been raising funds to assist in providing comforts to the city's soldiers overseas.
The project in September was for the 20th Battalion comforts fund in connection with a concert that had been held recently.
The balance was announced, which showed results. The total revenue was £47/16/0 and the profit after paying expenses was £36/3/6.
Orders were then placed for 20 suede vests and, in addition, a pair of socks and a Christmas card for each soldier.
Each time the troops left Bathurst on the railway, Heath's Café would send each man a nicely packed lunch packet.
The gifts were a welcome surprise for the men, who keenly appreciated the thoughtful act on the part of Bathurst's premier caterers.
The beauty of the whole thing was in the fact that Heath's made no boast of what they did, and the news only came to the Bathurst Daily Times' attention from a relative of one of the departing men.
