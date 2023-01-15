Western Advocate
Our History

Tragedy near the training trenches at the Bathurst Camp | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
January 15 2023 - 5:00pm
Private Pickup was one of many young men preparing for service overseas in 1916.

WORLD War One plunged much of Australia into a sorrowful line of sacrifice as the fit young men volunteered to serve overseas. Our photo this week is of Private Pickup in his uniform. The photo was taken in September 1916.

By this time, the Australian Government was still behind in its recruiting of young men.

