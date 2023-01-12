Western Advocate
Court

Jockey Hollie Anne Hull faces court after drunken collision on Melbourne Cup Day

By Court Reporter
Updated January 13 2023 - 8:40am, first published 8:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 22-year-old was arrested in November last year after causing a head-on collision on Erskine Street. File picture

A 22-year-old Dubbo jockey has fronted court after she got behind the wheel in an intoxicated state and caused a head-on collision with another car.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.