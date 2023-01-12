Western Advocate

Grass fire and power outage in South Bathurst caused by lightning strike

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 13 2023 - 11:21am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lightning strike causes power outage in South Bathurst and grass fire along College Road. File picture by Top Notch Video

Lightning striking a power pole was the cause of a grass fire and power outage in South Bathurst on Thursday evening.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.