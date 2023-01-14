Surprise 80th birthday celebration for Denis Chamberlain

Denis Chamberlain recently celebrated his 80th Birthday, with a surprise birthday luncheon organised by his twin children Beverley and John Chamberlain held in the Courtyard Function Room at Bathurst RSL Club, on New Year's Eve.
Denis had no idea that a surprise luncheon had been planned for him, when Denis entered the room, all guests sung "happy birthday" to him, Denis was very much surprised and shocked.
Around 30 invited guests attended with some guests travelling as far as Sydney and from Orange. Guests were provided with a beautiful roast lunch and dessert. A special highlight of the surprise party was a blessing for Denis conducted by Rev Canon Carla Archer, and the cutting of Denis personalised birthday cake, as it had a photo of his family on the cake.
Denis received many lovely and useful gifts including, an engraved ball point pen, 80th Birthday coins, and he received many gift vouchers. All guests left with a memento of the special occasion a personalized placemat with their names on them which were made by Denis's daughter Beverley.
