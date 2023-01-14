Western Advocate

Surprise 80th birthday celebration for Denis Chamberlain

January 14 2023 - 5:00pm
Denis Chamberlain recently celebrated his 80th Birthday, with a surprise birthday luncheon organised by his twin children Beverley and John Chamberlain held in the Courtyard Function Room at Bathurst RSL Club, on New Year's Eve.

